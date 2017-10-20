Man rushed to hospital after town centre stabbing

A man was stabbed in the chest following a fight in the town centre.

Police said an altercation took place between two men in The Broadway, in Crawley, just before 11.15am on Tuesday (October 17).

A 41-year-old local man suffered a chest wound and was rushed to East Surrey Hospital, in Redhill. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing, officers added.

The other man made off from the scene in the direction of High Street.

Police said he is described as white, about 6’, of slim build, in his early 20s, wearing a bright white baseball cap, a black puffer jacket, blue skinny jeans and red Nike trainers. He was also carrying a multi-tone blue rucksack.

Anyone with any informations is asked to report it online or call police on 101 quoting serial 0403 of 17/10.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.