Former Christ’s Hospital teachers appear at court charged with sex offences

Four former teachers of Christ’s Hospital School, near Horsham, have appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (August 9) charged with non-recent sex offences.

Three men pleaded not guilty to all charges while a fourth man entered no plea.

Gary Dobbie, James Andrew Husband and Ajaz Karim appeared on Wednesday morning and spoke only to plead not guilty on all charges.

The fourth man Peter Webb entered no plea.

Dobbie, 66, of Park Street, Hereford, is charged with seven counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault against three boys, as well as three counts of indecent assault against two women.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court, he was granted bail on the condition he notifies Sussex Police of the change to his address and has no contact – directly or indirectly – with any former or present members of staff or pupils from Christ’s Hospital School.

He must also have no contact with any children under the age of 18, must not live in a household with a child under the age of 18, or enter and remain in a household where a child under the age of 18 is present.

He must not enter any of the school’s premises.

Husband, 67, of Wigginton Road, York, is charged with five counts of indecent assault and four counts of rape against a girl.

He was granted bail at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on the condition he has no contact – directly or indirectly – with any former or present members of staff or pupils from Christ’s Hospital School.

He must not live in the same household as a child under the age of 18, have contact with any children under the age of 16, enter or remain in a household where a child under the age of 14 is present or enter any of the school’s premises.

Karim, 62, of Baron’s Court Road, London, is charged with nine counts of indecent assault and one of attempted indecent assault against six girls.

He was granted bail on the condition he has no contact – directly or indirectly – with any former or present members of staff or pupils from Christ’s Hospital School and has no supervision of a child under the age of 16.

Webb, 74, of Authon-Edoen, France, is charged with six counts of indecent assault against three boys.

He was granted bail on the condition he has no contact – directly or indirectly – with any former or present members of staff or pupils from Christ’s Hospital School and has no contact with any children under the age of 18.

All four defendants are due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on September 6.