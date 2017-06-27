Bognor man arrested over West Chiltington burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in West Chiltington in which the offender tried to steal a vehicle from the drive.

It happened at around 10.10am on Thursday, June 8 – the day of the general election – at a property in Church Street, police said.

The offender got in via an unlocked door and stole a purse and car keys.

He then tried to steal a vehicle from the drive but was disturbed by the householder and ran off in a northerly direction, Sussex Police said in a statement.

Police have described the offender as white, aged between 45 and 50, of average build and with short dark hair.

He was wearing a blue top and carrying a dark ‘duffel type’ bag with cream-coloured straps.

Tom Carpenter, of the West Sussex Community Investigation Team, said: “The suspect is believed to use the rail network to travel around before walking considerable distances to target premises.

“I’d urge anyone who saw a man fitting the description given, who saw or heard anything suspicious or who may have other relevant information to come forward.

“In particular, I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have driven between Pulborough and West Chiltington between 5pm and 10pm that evening and who may have ‘dash cam’ footage of their journey available.”

Anyone able to help is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here or phone 101, quoting serial 1637 of 08/06.

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

According to police, a 44-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.