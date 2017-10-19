Arrests in crackdown on Horsham car break-ins

Two arrests have been made as police continue to crack down on thefts from parked cars around Horsham.

Several vehicles have been broken into across the town over the past few months.

Officers said a 50-year-old local man and a 46-year-old man of no fixed address have both been arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and released under investigation.

Sergeant Adam Ferries, of Horsham Police, said: “In both cases the arrests followed calls to police about suspicious activity, and I’d like to thank members of the public for their support and assistance in providing information.

“I’d also repeat our advice to motorists not to leave anything of value in their vehicles, or at least to lock it away out of sight, and to ensure doors and windows are left secure. After dark, it is also advisable to park in well-lit areas whenever possible.”

Last month police issued a warning as they launched a new campaign to tackle a spate of car break-ins in the town.

Officers said in September thieves forced their way into vehicles in the Lemmington Way, Hatchlands, Winterbourne and Pondtail Road areas with a variety of valuable items including tools, electronic equipment and personal items stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting Operation Blackout.

If a crime is believed to be in progress or about to occur, people should ring 999 immediately.