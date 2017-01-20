Arrest after car flips onto roof in police pursuit

A car flipped onto its roof as police pursued a vehicle through the Horsham district last night (Thursday January 19).

Officers said a black Volkswagen Golf was seen driving off at speed by a marked police car in West Chiltington Lane, near Billingshurst, at about 7.50pm.

Police followed the car but lost sight of it. The Golf was found a little later on its roof just off the A281, about a mile north of Henfield.

A 22-year-old man, from Brighton, was found nearby and arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of cannabis, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving. He was taken to hospital as a precaution where he remained overnight.

Police said at least one other person was believed to be in the car. Officers, along with the police helicopter, searched the area but nobody else was found.

Detective Constable Jamie Carruthers said: “We are keen to make sure that any other occupants of the VW Golf are ok.

“If you recognise the description of the car and perhaps saw it driving in the area on Thursday, then I would ask you to please get in touch. Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, could prove really useful to us.”

Anyone with any information can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 1088 of 19/01.

Alternatively you can report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

