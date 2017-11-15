Appeal after attempted robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Crawley.

The robbery happened at about 1.15pm on Monday (November 13), said police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Two teenagers on their lunch break were playing football on the basketball courts near Grattons Drive, in Pound Hill, when they were approached by three younger boys who asked if they could join in.

“A short while later, one suspect attempted to take one of the victim’s bags.

“When the victim tried to stop him, he was punched to the face. At this point another suspect also punched him. The victim was then made to get on his knees and apologise.

“The second victim was then ordered to hand over his bag, which he refused to do. While trying to run away, he tripped and fell, at which point he was repeatedly punched and kicked by the suspects.

“The victims, both aged 19 and from Crawley, eventually made off and contacted police. They sustained minor injuries and nothing was stolen.”

The first suspect is described as mixed race, about 5ft 8in, of stocky build, wearing a facial covering similar to a scarf or bandana, said police.

The second suspect is described as white, about 6ft, of slim build, wearing dark coloured trousers, dark coloured shoes and a light coloured hooded coat with the hood up.

The third suspect is described as mixed race, about 5ft 8in, of stocky build, with black hair and facial hair. He was wearing a hat, a big black coat, dark coloured trousers and black shoes.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 725 of 13/11.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Three boys arrested in connection with the incident – two aged 16 and one aged 14, and all from Crawley – have been released under investigation pending further enquiries, added police.