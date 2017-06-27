COUNTY NEWS: Football club to check cladding at stadium as 'precaution' after Grenfell

A Premier League football club is to 're-check' the cladding used as its home ground as a precaution after the Grenfell tower disaster.

Brighton and Hove Albion said both the Amex stadium in Falmer and its training ground in Lancing are 'entirely safe', and had been signed off for fire safety standards.

But Albion bosses moved to make the additional checks, as it was reported that cladding used at the stadium was from Reynobond, a company which produced materials used on Grenfell Tower.

Martin Perry, Brighton and Hove Albion director, said: “We are fully satisfied that the American Express Community Stadium is entirely safe and that the materials and building practices used during the construction of the stadium, and our training ground, are of the highest standards.

"In common with many hundreds of thousands of buildings across the country, part of our stadium does have a cladding system. It was inspected regularly while it was being constructed by both building control inspectors from the local authority and by our building contractor. Both signed it off as being installed entirely correctly and conforming fully to fire safety regulations.

"However, following the terrible events at Grenfell Tower, we are now taking the added precaution of working with our contractor and suppliers to re-check all of the materials used during construction, both at the Amex and at our training ground. This work involves checking paperwork dating back eight years in the case of the stadium, and four years for the training ground, and will be completed as quickly as possible.”