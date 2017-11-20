COUNTY NEWS: Fire station issues safety message following house blaze

A West Sussex fire station has issued a safety message following a house blaze last Wednesday which left a man seriously burnt.

Four fire engines were sent to the accidental fire in Boston Road, Haywards Heath, at around 4.15pm. Read our original story here.

Picture supplied by Haywards Heath Fire

A man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious burns and severe smoke inhalation. Read more here.

The fire station has since confirmed that the man is sitting up and talking.

Matt Myerscough, watch manager for Haywards Heath Fire, said: “On arrival my crews were confronted with a rapidly developing fire which had engulfed the whole ground floor of the property.

“The fire was extremely intense and my crews did an exceptional and professional job in containing the fire and stopping it spreading to adjacent properties.

Fire crews were called to the house fire in Haywards Heath last Wednesday (November 15)

“Six crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using three main jets and two high pressure hose reels.

“The ground floor of the property was 100 per cent severely damaged by fire and the first floor was 100 per cent severely damaged by heat and smoke.

“As the weather starts to change and get colder we advise people with open fires and wood burners to ensure that they have their chimneys swept before use and to ensure all wood burnt is seasoned.

“It’s also vitally important that people with open fires do not store any combustible materials near to them as there is always a risk of things falling out or heat being radiated onto soft furnishings.

“If you do discover a fire in your property we urge you to shut the door, leave the property and call the fire service out.

“We do not advise anyone returns to their property to try and extinguish the fire in any circumstances.”