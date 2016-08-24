Countdown to Horsham district’s food festival

The countdown is on for the start of the ever-popular Horsham Big Nibble.

The weekend of September 3/4 sees a two-day launch event for the month-long Horsham District Food and Drink Festival which will run until October 2, during which there will be multiple foodie events and promotions throughout the district.

Organised by Horsham District Council, Horsham Markets and Food Rocks, the Big Nibble is heralded as the premier local food festival in the South, offering a wide range of food markets, displays, interactive shows, live cookery theatre, children’s activities and much more.

The Horsham Beer trail returns again this year on both days of the Big Nibble opening weekend.

Start your tasting journey from the Hepworth’s Beer Tent in the Carfax, where you can pick up your passport and taster glass and discover Horsham District’s finest beer and cider producers. Entry is just £2 and if you complete the trail you can hand in your passport in at the Black Jug to be entered into a prize draw to win a fantastic meal for two.

There will also be a Live Food Show and International Food Festival, along with various other events.

The weekend is followed by four weeks of fantastic special offers, events and promotions which are available in one Local Food and Drink Guide containing all the contact details for every business taking part and a handy map to help you locate them.

Events aren’t just restricted to Horsham, though. There will be opportunities to taste the very best food and drink right across the district.

For more details, see the website.

