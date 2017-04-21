Come and meet our reporter

Have you got a story you think should be in the paper? Do you want your views to be heard?

Readers have been given the opportunity to meet our news reporter on Thursday (April 27) as part of a monthly reader surgery.

Stephen Wynn-Davies, our news reporter covering the South Downs, wants to hear your views and story ideas.

He will be at Steyning Museum, in Church Street, Steyning, from 10am to 12pm on Thursday (April 27).

These surgeries have been running for several months, allowing readers to share their stories and even catch up with old friends.

Steyning Museum will also be open to the public during these hours and entrance is completely free.

If you cannot attend the surgery but would still like to discuss a story idea, please email stephen.wynn-davies@jpress.co.uk or call 01903 282366.

