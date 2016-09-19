Asthma victim helps shape groundbreaking research

A young Sussex woman who suffers from asthma is helping to shape groundbreaking new research into the respiratory condition.

Alice Coulson, 23, who has a form of asthma that is triggered by allergies including pollen and cats, is a ‘policy volunteer’ for Asthma UK.

And last week Alice, from Haywards Heath, attended the Houses of Parliament to give her support for a groundbreaking asthma research roadmap which sets out priorities to revolutionise diagnosis, treatment and care for the millions of people living with the condition.

The roadmap outlines 15 key areas for future asthma research, to focus investment on the most promising treatments, medical-technology devices, self-management tools and healthcare systems to address the currently unmet needs of people with asthma.

Alice said: “I feel incredibly proud that by sharing my personal experiences of asthma with MPs and researchers I can help them to really understand the impact it can have on everyday life. It was great to discuss the new research roadmap as I believe it has the potential to radically improve care and ultimately cure asthma.”

There are 5.4 million people in the UK with asthma, yet the condition is still a relative mystery. Until now medical research into asthma diagnoses, treatment and care has been piecemeal and lacked strategic direction, and so Asthma UK has led a three-year collaboration of international clinical, academic, industry and patient experts to identify the most important unanswered questions.