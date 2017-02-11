Albion make five chances as Stephens, Baldock and Dunk return

Brighton & Hove Albion have made five changes to their team for today's visit of Burton Albion.

Midfielder Dale Stephens, who has missed the past three matches, and striker Sam Baldock, who has been out for five games, both return to the starting line-up.



Lewis Dunk, who returns from a one-game suspension, Solly March, and Tomer Hemed are all also back in the starting XI for Chris Hughton's side.



Uwe Huenemeier, Oliver Norwood, Jiri Skalak, Glenn Murray and Jamie Murphy all drop out of the side having been part of the team that snatched an inury-time draw at Brentford last Sunday.



New signing Chuba Akpom will have to wait for his home debut after being named amongst the substitutes.



Brighton: Stockdale; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Pocognoli; Knockaert, Stephens, Sidwell, March; Baldock, Hemed. Subs: Walton, Tomori, Norwood, Kayal, Murphy, Akpom, Murray.

Burton: McLaughlin, Flanagan, Mousinho, Turner, Sordell, Akins, Naylor, Vigen Christensen, Knightly, Murphy. Subs: Bywater, Williams, Palmer, Miller, Varney, Harness, Barker.