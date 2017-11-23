Air ambulance called to ‘accidental injury’ in Steyning

The air ambulance was called out to an ‘accidental injury’ in Steyning this morning (Thursday, November 23), according to a spokesman.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex (KSS) Air Ambulance received a call at 11.07am and landed at Steyning Memorial Field, in Charlton Street, Steyning.

An air ambulance landed at Steyning Memorial Field. Picture: Millie Croft

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were called to a nearby private address and could not comment further.

A spokesman for the KSS Air Ambulance said the crew was called from Redhill.