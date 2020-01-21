Worthing dog to take the stage in Brighton staging of Puccini’s La Bohème

Puccini’s La Bohème will star Valetta the Maltese dog from Worthing when it hits the stage at the Theatre Royal Brighton on Friday, January 31.

Valetta will take the stage as Musetta’s dog.

Ellen Kent brings one of the most romantic operas ever written to the stage in her new tour, with soloists, chorus and full orchestra in a traditionally staged production with the promise of beautiful sets and costumes.

Taking the stage will be Valetta.

Her owner Orla O’Hagan said: “If I may say so, she is very cute and attracts attention everywhere she goes so would be great for a life on the stage!”

Opera director and producer Ellen Kent said: “People say never work with children or animals but I love to do both. The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit.

“Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage. Many years ago when we last did La Bohème and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success. We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners! We’re a nation of animal lovers after all.”

Puccini’s La Bohème, is based on Henri Murger’s novel Scenes de la Vie de Boheme. Set in Paris, the opera tells the tale of the tragic love between seamstress Mimi and penniless poet Rodolfo.

Ellen Kent La Bohème on Friday, January 31 at 7.45pm and Madama Butterfly on Saturday, February 1 at 7.45pm, both at Theatre Royal Brighton -

http://www.atgtickets.com/brighton



