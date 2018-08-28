World-famous Oktoberfest comes to West Sussex

The world-famous German beer festival, Oktoberfest, will be celebrated in West Sussex, with pretzels and bratwurst, washed down with an assortment of quality German beers, served up in traditional stein glasses.

The event, in Chichester, is one of five similar festivals in the UK, and will be held in Priory Park on October 13 (12.30-5pm and 6-10pm).

Oompah bands will provide the entertainment as each venue is transformed into a Bavarian beer hall, with plenty of games and competitions to get involved in.

Tickets to day and evening sessions are now on sale from £13.50 + booking fee from http://bit.ly/OktoberFestTickets.

Inspired by a deep love of the traditional Bavarian festival that since the 17th century has seen millions of revellers come together to swig countless litres of beer, the UK event organisers decided to bring the spirit of the German festival to this country with their very own Oktoberfest.

Event organiser, Nathan Reed said: “The British love beer as much as any, and we love the spirit of Oktoberfest so we’ve tried to capture the essence of the festival at our events up and down the country! With the authentic German beer and food, and the entertainment and atmosphere that make this festivity like nothing else out there.

“We hope you’ll come and join us for some fun! Oh, and we strongly recommend guests dress up too, it’s all part of the fun.”

For small groups and couples, individual tickets can be purchased from an early bird price starting at £13.50 plus booking fee.

For groups of eight people, table reservations are available for the price of £60 (in addition to an admission ticket) which includes two free pitchers of beer.

Tickets admit entry to one of two sessions per event, either pick a day party or night do, depending on preference.

This is a standing and 18+ event, photo ID required for entry.