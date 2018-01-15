Wonderful wassail returns

Chanting, rattling and banging will help to ‘wake up the trees’ at Steyning Community Orchard.

Volunteers are inviting the community to the annual wassail on Saturday with the hope of preparing the orchard for a fruitful harvest

Mythago Morris will once again lead the group from Steyning Cricket Club to the orchard for the wassail ceremony.

Bob Platt, from Steyning Community Orchard, said: “The purpose of this ancient ceremony is to scare off evil spirits and wake the trees from their winter slumbers, so it involves a great deal of chanting, singing, rattling, banging and whistling.”

Meet at the cricket club at 6pm and take along whistles and saucepans to make some noise. Torches and sturdy shoes are also advised.

The free wassail will be followed by live music, warming homemade soup and rolls in the club, entry £3 adults, £1.50 children.