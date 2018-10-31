Watch behind the scenes footage of Sussex horror film starring former Doctor Who actor

Behind the scenes footage of a short horror film shot in two West Sussex locations has been released.

London film maker Michelle Coverley wrote, produced and acted in The Wick this summer, which was shot at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton and Waltham Brooks Nature Reserve in Pulborough.

Picture by Al Overdrive

The Wick will be launched at film festivals next year, but screenwriter Nina Romain has given our readers a sneak preview of the set and cast in action.

The Wick’s male lead Ian Reddington, who has appeared in shows including Doctor Who, EastEnders, The Bill, Holby City, and Shameless, called the location, particularly the Living Museum, ‘inspiring’.

He added: “Working with the West Sussex performers on set was a delight.”

Michelle said she loved the location so much that she is looking forward to returning there later this year, when not in front of the camera.

She added: “The Chichester countryside is so amazing to film in.

“Going back will bring back some great memories of shooting The Wick with some West Sussex actors and extras.

“The Weald & Downland Living Museum has some great festive events coming up, and I’d love to attend one.”

Nina said the horror short The Wick is set in the early 1800’s in rural England and is ‘a disturbing tale of deceit and persecution’.

Michelle said that when on a location scout, she ‘fell in love’ with the village and knew it would be an ‘amazing place to shoot’.

