World film premiere comes to Sussex cinema

An independently produced British film gets its premiere preview at Star Cinema, Adastra Hall, Hassocks, on Friday, February 15 (7pm).

Great in Britain: The Movie (15), directed by Howard Webster, is a very British musical comedy that tells the uplifting story of three old school friends.

It stars Peter Bowles (To the Manor Born), Jason Fleming (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Larry Lamb (East Enders), Colin Salmon (Mortal Engines), pop stars Right Said Fred, Hannah Waddingham (Benidorm, Game of Thrones), Ben Starr (Jamestown, Dickensian), Stephanie Leonidas (American Gothic), Strictly Come Dancing winner Tom Chambers (Father Brown, Casualty), Stefan Booth (Eastenders, The Bill) and other well known British performers.

It also boasts an impressive swing score, as well as choreography by Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner.

There will be prosecco at the Hassocks and visitors are encouraged to dress for the occasion.

A cinema spokesperson said: “We are fortunate to have been chosen for a pre-release of this film, and the director is planning to attend. It should be a fun event and promises to cheer us all up in these difficult Brexit days.”

Great in Britain is being released as a premiere film exclusively to village hall cinemas, community cinemas, pop-up cinemas, indie venues and one-off special events as part of its UK premiere tour.

Tickets cost £4.50 (concessions £4). Click here to find out more about the Hassocks screening.

Visit greatinbritainmovie.com to find out more about the film and to watch the trailer.