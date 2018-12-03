The Muppet Christmas Carol, It’s A Wonderful Life and Elf: Three classic movies at The Capitol

Festive film fans have a chance to catch three Christmas classics at Horsham’s Capitol this December.

Shown on the big screen in the Main Theatre, visitors can enjoy a wonderful selection of family favourites, including The Muppet Christmas Carol (U), It’s A Wonderful Life (U) and Elf (PG).

Each screening is just £6 and the prince includes a mince pie on arrival.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) will be shown on Friday, December 14 (6pm). This comedy drama tells the magical Charles Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine), a cold-hearted miser who hates Christmas and is only interested in making money. However, on Christmas Eve Scrooge is visited by three spirits – the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas Future – who show him the error of his ways. The colourful Muppets cast stars Gonzo the Great as Charles Dickens, Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit and Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit.

It’s A Wonderful Life (U), which will be screened on Thursday, December 20 (4pm), is a true classic from the Golden Age of American cinema. It tells the story of George Bailey (James Stewart), a man who has lost all hope on Christmas Eve after being worn down by life’s hardships. Thankfully though, his guardian angel Clarence (Henry Travers) is there to show him how different things would be if George had never been born.

Elf (PG), will be shown on Thursday, December 20 (7.30pm). This 2003 fantasy is a modern favourite and stars Will Ferrell as one of Santa’s elves, Buddy.

Buddy finds out that he’s actually human and heads to New York to see his father and spread Christmas cheer.

Reserve your seat online at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or call the box office on 01403 750220.

