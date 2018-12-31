Shoplifters: A rich and poignant film about Japan’s urban underclass

An award-winning Japanese film is being screened at The Capitol, Horsham, in January.

Shoplifters, which received the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2018, is a moving drama about the forces holding a struggling family together.

It is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda who is well known in East Asia for directing more than a dozen movies, including After Life, Still Walking and Like Father, Like Son.

The film stars Lily Franky, Sakuro Ando, Kairi Jo and Miya Sasaki.

A spokesperson said: “In Tokyo, the Shibatas routinely turn to petty thieving to make ends meet; but despite their poverty, when father Osamu (Lily Franky) and son Shota (Kairi Jyo) happen upon a little girl (Miyu Sasaki) after one of their shoplifting sessions, they take her in. A rare depiction of Japanese society’s urban underclass, Shoplifters is a rich and satisfying film, deeply affecting and full of Kore-eda’s humanism, subtlety and nuanced moral inquiry.”

Shoplifters is part of The Capitol’s regular film screenings from the South East Film Hub, which presents works from The Independent Cinema Office.

The film starts at 8.15pm on Monday, January 7.

Tickets cost £6 from www.thecapitolhorsham.com or the box office on 01403 750220.