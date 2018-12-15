Robin Hood - Film review (3 out of 5)

First things first - if you like your Robin Hood films as accurate to the period as possible then this isn’t for you.

However, if you enjoy an all action thriller with very clearly defined good and evil characters and a plot that doesn’t tax the brain then this is a decent way to spend a couple of hours.

Taron Egerton (Kingsman, Eddie the Eagle) plays the title role with plenty of verve and enthusiasm.

Robin of Loxley, a lord in Nottingham, is sent to the Crusades and returns years later to find the Sheriff has declared him dead and wrecked the family home.

So, along with a Moor met in the Holy Land, he decides to help the villages by stealing from the rich.

There’s also Marian, who he fell in love with before heading off to the Crusades but who, believing him dead, is now with another man.

A simple enough premise and the cast is pretty strong, with Jamie Foxx as the Moor (Little John) and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff.

In fact Mendelsohn seems to be the go-to baddie at the moment (Star Wars, Ready Player One) but he’s actually a versatile and excellent actor.

The action scenes are excellent and the story rattles on at quite a pace.

It’s pretty much Robin Hood on steroids - with modern looking costumes and weapons of the period given a modern makeover.

So, if you are happy to gloss over the plot holes and the fact that an arrow in the chest and another in the leg don’t seem to faze Robin Hood then you should have fun with this.

Film details: Robin Hood (12A) 116mins

Director: Otto Bathurst

Starring: Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol