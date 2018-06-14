Lost in Vagueness... in Brighton!

Lost in Vagueness, the untold story of Glastonbury Festival’s anarchic sideshow attraction, Lost Vagueness, and its ingenious creator Roy Gurvitz, will have a one-off screening and party night at The Old Market, Brighton on Saturday June, 16 at 8pm.

Spokeswoman Lizzy Bishop said: “Lost in Vagueness, the debut feature film from director Sofia Olins, traces a story of a group of new age travellers who made Glastonbury a stomping ground in the eighties, to anarchic playground, and on to a troubled creative force struggling to belong in a changing world.

“A reaction to Glastonbury’s post-Thatcher malaise, Lost Vagueness started as a fancy-dress cabaret and flourished into a festival-within-a-festival: an incredible twisted pastiche of the Vegas strip encompassing variety performers from dance to burlesque to circus to freakshow to pyrotechnic scrapheap robots, as well as a casino, a wedding chapel, hot tubs and a boxing ring.

“The film combines exclusive footage of Lost Vagueness at the height of its hedonistic powers with in-depth interviews with Roy, his loyal but increasingly exasperated producer Leila Jones, Glastonbury stalwarts Michael and Emily Eavis and Melvin Benn, and artists including Suggs, Kate Tempest, Keith Allan, Fatboy Slim and legendary cabaret performer Mouse.”

Sofia Olins said: “Throughout filming I could see the changing festival scene and I became interested in how the anarchy and DIY culture from the 1980/90s was becoming monetised. The irony of the sub-culture becoming mainstream was a universal thread and I was interested in sewing it into the story.”

The film will be presented with a party around it; as one-off exclusive immersive event on Saturday June 16th, at The Old Market 7.30pm - midnight. Film starts at 8pm.

