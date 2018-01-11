Fim review: The Greatest Showman (5 out of 5)

Let me say I’m not normally a fan of musicals. It takes a lot to get me to see one and I often find I enjoy a couple of tunes, but the rest leave me unimpressed.

So I was very surprised and delighted to thoroughly enjoy this movie!

Right from the start the music is a delight, the singing voices all excellent and the acting great.

OK so the plot isn’t particularly demanding and is a bit obvious, but all the other factors make this somewhat irrelevant.

Hugh Jackman, who has proved on stage and screen already that he has a good singing voice, plays the American showman P.T. Barnum.

Coming from a poor background, Barnum marries his childhood sweetheart Charity (Michelle Williams who can also bash out a good tune), but her wealthy parents look down on him.

In his struggle to make a name for himself he creates a circus of people scorned in normal society (bearded lady, tallest man, smallest man etc).

However, will his desire for success and to be accepted by the upper classes cloud his judgement to what he really wants?

Jackman and Williams are excellent and Zac Efron is also on the money in his role as Barnum’s partner Phillip Carlyle who falls for one of the performers.

The dance routines are clever and slick and every song worth putting on repeat on your MP3 player.

Director Michael Gracey deserves plenty of plaudits for the spectacle, worthy of the real Barnum himself.

Overall it’s a really enjoyable experience that will leave you with a smile on your face.

Film details: The Greatest Showman (PG) 105mins

Director: Michael Gracey

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol