DVD review: A Midsummers Night’s Dream, A Caribbean Dream

Countless versions of A Midsummers Night’s Dream have entertained people across the world since the Bard put pen to paper in around 1595.

So how can a movie bring anything new to the table?

Well there’s always room for a quality production and this is certainly that.

However, the title of A Midsummers Night’s Dream, A Caribbean Dream certainly gives a big clue as to the difference with this version.

It’s a modern interpretation of the classic love story, using much of the original language but also happy to move away from Shakespeare’s text on occasion.

Director Shakirah Bourne has brought together a really interesting and diverse cast who provide a fun and entertaining story.

We see Theseus and Hippolyta, who are returning Nationals, arriving back in Barbados to be married during Crop Over festival following the sugar cane harvest.

The island’s folklore, cultural history, and landscape are used to great effect as chaos reigns on the night before the Midsummer celebrations.

A Caribbean Dream is out on DVD.