Travel lies behind Tom Farthing’s solo exhibition in Arundel

Travelogue is the title of Tom Farthing’s solo exhibition of new paintings at Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery running until April 27.

Gallery director James Stewart said: “Tom gained his MA from Chelsea College of Art and his BA from the Ruskin School, Oxford University.

“With a palette reminiscent of Sickert’s landscapes, these paintings have a timeless quality.

“Tom’s work is concerned with re-imagining figurative painting in a contemporary context.

“In 2018 he was artist in residence at NES in Iceland where he made drawings, watercolours and oil paintings from the landscape in and around Skagaströnd. He developed more work from his research on his return to London.

“Currently taking part in the studio programme at Turps Banana, Tom is enjoying further developing his practice within a dynamic structure of mentoring, peer-led learning, talks and visitors within an open-studio environment.

“He has been particularly interested in the relationship between architecture and landscape as can be seen in The Red House, Iceland. Previous bodies of work have developed out of collage, found photographs and most recently still lives exhibited at the Zimmer Stewart Gallery in 2015 and 2017.

“Tom is also a printmaker, creating thought provoking, semi-abstract screen prints.”

