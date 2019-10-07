Tickets on sale for new-style Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra season

Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra offers a new approach to programming in its new season at Brighton Dome.

Artistic administrator Ian Brignall explains: “Brighton Philharmonic looks forward to its 2019-20 season in the orchestra’s spiritual home, with an exciting series of Sunday afternoon concerts that is something of a departure from previous seasons.

“This season is, without doubt, a bit of a change from the norm, with a mix of symphonic repertoire including the ever-popular New Year’s Eve concert and concerts showcasing the talents of our wonderful musicians in different sections of the orchestra.

“We will welcome a superb array of guest artists to perform with us including conductors Natalie Murray-Beale and Stephen Bell, violinist Thomas Gould and soprano Ailish Tynan.”

Ian added: “The Brighton Philharmonic Strings will open the season with the “iolin Operator Christian Garrick in November playing, amongst other things, the jazz Violin Concerto written for him by Sir John Dankworth, alongside music by Piazzolla, Anne Dudley’s Poldark TV theme and some of Christian’s own compositions.

“Our concert on December 1 (dedicated to the memory of Sarah Gershon) includes perennial favourites Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik and Haydn’s Farewell Symphony.

“Brighton Philharmonic Brass will open the second half of the season in February with a delightful programme of music spanning nearly 500 years, from Purcell’s Trumpet Tune and Air to Chris Hazell’s jazzy, light-hearted Brass Cats suite (loosely based on the cats, all former strays, who were living with him at the time).

“We have also gone back to the Society’s roots as a musical promoter, welcoming back the hugely popular piano duo Worbey & Farrell (who closed our 2017/18 season so spectacularly with Carnival of the Animals) at the beginning of March.

“And, of course, no season would be complete without an appearance by our beloved Barry Wordsworth, who returns to Brighton Dome to conduct the season finale on March 29, joined by popular regular soloist Thomas Carroll who will perform the wonderful Elgar Cello Concerto.”

Nicolas Chisholm, chairman of the Brighton & Hove Philharmonic Society, which manages the orchestra, said: “Our programme is, to some extent, a response to the financial climate; it is an expensive and challenging business to put on a concert season and although the orchestra has benefited over the years from the generous financial support of the John Carewe Brighton Orchestra Trust, as well as the continued support of Brighton Dome, it is simply not economically viable for us to continue to put on large symphonic performances for a whole season.”

He added: “Equally importantly, however, we wanted to develop an innovative programme that allows our musicians to continue to perform enjoyable music to the very high standard our regular audiences have come to expect, while providing something to attract audiences we may not have reached before.

“The BPO board is determined that the orchestra will survive and thrive as we approach our centenary six years from now. We are about to embark on an exciting journey, and we are sure we can count on our loyal supporters and Dome audiences to accompany us every step of the way.”

The first concert is Sunday, November 10 at 2.45pm: Christian Garrick & Friends with the Brighton Philharmonic Strings. Christian Garrick violin; David Gordon Piano melodica

Richard Pryce double bass; Tom Hooper drums and percussion; Eddie Hession Button accordion; Adrian Zolotuhin guitar, saz, domra.

The programme will be Astor Piazzolla – Four Seasons of Brighton Aires; Christian Garrick – Deep Space; Jean Sibelius – Valse Triste; Christian Garrick – La La Le-O; Anne Dudley – Poldark: Main Theme; Budapest Café Orchestra selected medley; John Dankworth – Violin Concerto; Ray Noble – The Very Thought of You; Astor Piazzolla – Libertango.

Tickets for the new season will go on sale on Monday October 7 2019 from Brighton Dome ticket office.

