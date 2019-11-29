Does your family have what it takes to capture the funniest festive photo in town?

If so, head down to the Brookfields development, off the A29 Sopers Cottages in Pulborough, the weekend of the 7th and 8th December, where Latimer is hosting a free professional photoshoot and offering you the chance to win a £500 M&S voucher to help with your Christmas shopping.

The beautifully decorated new showhome has been transformed into a pop-up professional photography studio. While you're checking it out, you can take part in a free family photoshoot to give you a lasting memento of Christmas 2019. With a box of festive props on hand, the family who submit the funniest festive photo will win the prize.

To book your family in for a photoshoot, or for more information, please call: 01798 849302 or email sales@brookfields-pulborough.co.uk

Brookfields is the latest offering from Latimer, the development arm of Clarion, the UK’s largest affordable housing provider, and is a mix of two-, three-, four-, and five-bed homes surrounded by the Sussex countryside yet in easy reach of London.

For more information, see here: http://bit.ly/2DrRSmf

The small print

Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit this website.