West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, November 14-20

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting with a talk by Suzanne Higgott. Titled ‘The story of the Italian Renaissance Maiolica told through Sir Richard Wallace’s magnificent collection at the Wallace Collection in London’. Suzanne is a curator of glass, limoges painted enamels and earthenware in the Wallace Collection. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee and tea served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 452804), entrance £8. For anyone attending for the first time, entrance is free. Visit hhcg.org.uk.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Frog & Nightgown, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Eight Bells, Bolney, 8.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL: Until November 23, various times, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

HAODS presents My Fair Lady: Until Saturday, 7.30pm (Sat 2pm, 7pm), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Lerner & Loewe’s iconic and award winning story of a cockney flower girls transformation into an elegant lady.

Three Men in a Boat: 7.45pm, £16 (discounts £14), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

COMEDY

BEN ELTON: 7.30pm, £32, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

JAMES CAMPBELL: The Funny Things About... 3pm, £12 (£5 concessions), Spiegel, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

COMMUNITY

Fish & Chip supper: With readings, 7.30pm, with raffle, £14, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham.

WALK: Meet 10am on south side of Albury sports ground (TQ 060469). Turn off A25 to Albury but continue straight on as the road bends sharp right (New Road). Sports ground is down on the right. Alternatively, take the Shere road from Ewhurst and turn left on crossing railway bridge. Undulating 4 mile HDC walk, good underfoot, lovely views. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Margaret 01403 262311.

GIGS

Mike Ross Band & Voodoo Sheiks: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

T Slammers: The Cricketers Arms, Billingshurst, 8pm.

The ‘Revamp’: Heat 2, Horsham Sports Club, 8pm.

Acoustic Blues Weekend: Friday (1pm) to Sunday 10am). With Brooks Williams, Eddie Martin and Michael Roach. . Tickets £60 (Fri includes concert), £80 (Sat) and £50 (Sun). Weekend ticket (£175). The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Visit www.euroblues.co.uk/acoustic-blues-weekend-wantage. These classes will cater for all levels of ability.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

COMEDY

Sean Lock Live: 8pm, £23.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

Celebrate Interfaith Week: 2pm, Unitarian Church Hall, Worthing Road, Horsham with Taize. A talk on ‘The walk to Emmaus’ and music. Bring your own thoughts, poems. Followed by afternoon tea. All welcome.

CONCERTS

West Sussex Philharmonic Choir: Fauré’s Requiem at St. Mary’s Parish Church, The Causeway, Horsham, 7.30pm. The programme also includes Lauridsen’s Nocturnes, Rachmaninov’s Bogoroditse Devo and Gejilo’s Serenity (O Magnum Mysterium) plus other musical items. Tickets £15 (students £7) on the door, or from Waterstone’s, Horsham Piano Centre or The Candy Box.

GIGS

Horsham Rocks Presents: Simon Jones, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

No Pressure: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 9pm.

Peter Donegan: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Five Chambers Full: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Surrounded By Sound: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Bootleg Shadows: 7.30pm, £21 (discounts £19.50), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STAGE

Christmas with Steptoe and Son: Presented by Hambleton Productions. 7.30pm, £16-£18, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

Hey Diddle Diddle: 11am, £7.50, studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. A hilarious adventure filled with music and puppetry, for ages 3+.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

COMEDY

Barnstormers Big Sundae 2019: 7.30pm, £12.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. This year’s bill includes: Tanyalee Davis, Mike Gunn, Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue and Martin Durchov (Sussex Comedian of the Year).

GIGS

The Hangover Sessions: Acoustic Chaos, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

Society: The Bear, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

Snakes & Ladders: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, Horsham, 4pm-7pm.

Sunday Night Jazz: With Riverboat Shuffle, The Hornbrook Inn, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Horsham Folk Club: The Drill Hall, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Ariel Othello’s 2019 Showcase: 6.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

Let There Be Dance: Caroline Wright School of Dance. 2pm,7pm, £11-£13, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10.30am at Hillier Garden Centre, Brighton Road. Please drive right to the bottom of the carpark and park on the gravel. 6 mile HDC walk along the byways and footpaths south of Horsham. Lovely views across Horsham and the south east. Can be muddy. No dogs. The café in the Garden Centre has tasty snacks at lunchtime. 2.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

Warnham Jazz Club: Warnham Comrades Club, 8pm.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

COMEDY

An Evening of Eric and Ern: Tuesday and Wednesday, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A brilliant homage crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches.

COMMUNITY

Horsham Holistic Health: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk – Emotional Freedom Technique with Shirley Archibald, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545678.

WALK: Meet 10am car park of Red Lyon pub (RH13 0RR). Flat 5.5 mile HDC walk through farmland and woods. Some gradual inclines and stiles, could be wet and muddy in places. Good food and drink in the pub at the end of the walk. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

Stan’s Open Mic: The Stout House, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2-3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671.

CONCERTS

Beyond The Barricade: 20th Anniversary Tour, 7.30pm, £26.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Last Christmas (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20, 7.40; Sat & Sun 2.20, 5.00, 7.00. The Good Liar (150 Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20, 8.10; Sat & Sun 4.00, 7.45. The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 1.30. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat & Sun 12.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Unlimited Screening: Blue Story (15) Fri 8.00. Abominable (U) Sat & Sun 12.00. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.10, 2.20. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri & Thu 1.00, 7.50; Sat 8.00; Sun 8.50; Mon & Tue 1.00, 8.00; Wed 12.20, 7.50. Joker (150 Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.10; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.20, 8.10. Last Christmas (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.40, 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 7.20, 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 7.20, 8.40. IMAX 2D: Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri-Thu 12.50, 4.10, 7.30. Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.50, 5.10, 6.20, 8.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50, 5.10, 6.20, 8.30. Luce (15) Fri 10.30; Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00; Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. Midway (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.40, 4.30, 7.40; Sat & Sun 4.30, 7.40; Wed 12.40, 3.50, 8.00; Thu 12.40, 4.30, 8.00. Sorry We Missed You (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 4.20; Sat 1.20, 4.20; Sun 12.00, 5.50. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.00; Sat & Sun 11.30, 1.40, 4.00. The Aeronauts (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.00, 5.30; Sun 12.40, 3.20. The Good Liar (15) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. Movies For Juniors: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.00; Sun 1.10. Movies For Juniors: The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.30; Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.20; Sun 10.00. Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire (12A) Sun 3.00. RSC: Timon Of Athens (12A) Wed 7.00. Depeche Mode: Spirits In The Forest (15) Thu 7.30.

New Park (01243 786650): Bait (2019) (15) Fri 1.15; Thu 6.00. Keep On Keeping On (PG) Fri 1.30. The Peanut Butter Falcon (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 1.00; Sun & Wed 8.45; Mon 5.15; Tue 1.15. The King (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 6.00; Sun & Mon 12.15; Wed 3.45; Thu 12.45. Blind Spot (150 Fri 8.45. 42nd Street (12A) Sat 3.15. Monos (15) Sat & Tue 8.45; Thu 3.30. Cabin In The Sky (U) Sun 1.00. Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire (12A) Sun 3.00. Young Ahmed (15) Sun 6.45. Amanda (15) Mon 2.45; Wed 6.30. Never Look Away (2019) (15) Mon 7.30; Wed 12.00. Two Women (12A) Tue 3.30. By The Grace Of God (15) Thu 8.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): NT Encore: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Abominable (U) Sat & Sun 11.20, 1.50. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.20, 2.40, 5.00. Unlimited Screening: Blue Story (15) Fri 8.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00, 4.20, 7.50; Sat & Sun 4.20, 7.50. Joker (15) Fri 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40, 10.10; Sat 3.00, 5.50, 8.40, 10.10; Sun 3.00, 5.50, 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40. Last Christmas (12A) Fri & Sat 10.50, 12.20, 1.20, 2.50, 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 7.10, 8.00, 8.50, 9.40, 10.30; Sun, Tue & Wed 10.50, 12.20, 1.20, 2.50, 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 7.10, 8.00, 8.50; Mon 10.50, 12.20, 1.20, 2.50, 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 8.00, 8.50; Thu 10.50, 12.30, 1.20, 2.50, 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 8.00, 8.50. 4DX 2D: Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri-Thu 11.00, 2.20, 5.40, 9.00. 2D SCREENX: Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri & Sat 12.00, 3.20, 6.40, 10.00; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.20, 6.40. IMAX 2D: Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri & Sat 12.50, 4.10, 7.30, 10.50; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 4.10, 7.30. Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 10.10, 1.30, 4.50, 8.10; Tue 1.30, 4.50, 8.10. Luce (15) Fri 10.40, 11.00; Sat 11.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.40. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.50, 1.40, 4.30, 7.20; Sat & Sun 10.50, 12.00, 1.40, 4.30, 7.20. Midway (12A) Fri & Sat 1.20, 4.30, 7.40, 10.45; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 4.30, 7.40. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.00, 4.15, 6.30; Sat & Sun 10.20, 11.40, 12.40, 2.00, 4.15, 6.30. The Aeronauts (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Thu 10.40, 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20. The Good Liar (15) Fri 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.45; Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.50, 5.30, 8.15; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.15. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Fri 12.00, 2.30, 10.50; Sat 8.45, 10.50; Sun 8.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.30, 8.45. Movies For Juniors: Missing Link (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. Western Stars + Q&A (12A) Mon 7.30. Depeche Mode: Spirits In The Forest (15) Thu 7.30.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Tue 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Good Liar (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 4.45, 8.00; Sat 4.45, 8.00; Sun 12.00, 8.00. Midway (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.50, 7.45; Sat & Sun 7.45. Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 1.20, 4.35, 7.30; Sun 1.15, 4.35, 7.30. Joker (15) Fri-Thu 5.00. The Addams Family (PG) Sat 12.30, 2.30; Sun 2.30. Kids’ Crew: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Crew: The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.20. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat & Sun 11.50. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 2.35; Sun 11.10. Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire (12A) Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: Rocketman (15) Wed 10.30.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Aeronauts (PG) Fri, Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 7.15; Mon 2.15, 5.15. The Good Liar (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue & Wed 1.45, 4.45. Metropolitan Opera Live Encore: Madama Butterfly (Puccini) (12A) Sun 2.00. Family Film Fun: Lego Movie 2 (U) Sat 10.30. Harry Birrell: Films Of Love And War (12A) Mon 4.30, 6.30, 8.35. FHSE: Non-Fiction (15) Mon 8.15. Box Office Babies Screening: The Aeronauts (PG) Tue 10.30. Lionel Richie At Glastonbury (12A) Tue 7.45. RSC Live: Timon Of Athens (12A) Wed 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): The Good Liar (15) Fri 10.00, 4.50; Sat 1.50, 4.30; Sun 8.40; Mon 10.30, 3.10; Tue 11.45, 8.30; Wed 10.15, 3.00; Thu 10.15, 9.00. The Irishman (15) Fri & Sat 7.30; Sun 3.15; Mon 11.45, 7.00; Tue 12.45; Wed 10.30, 7.15; Thu 1.00. Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri 10.15, 1.00, 4.30, 8.00; Sat 1.20, 5.00, 8.30; Sun 10.30, 4.40, 7.30; Mon 1.15, 4.45, 8.15; Tue 10.30, 2.30, 4.45, 8.00; Wed 1.00, 4.10, 7.45; Thu 10.45, 3.15, 5.00, 8.00. Joker (15) Fri 1.45. Last Christmas (12A) Fri 10.30, 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.45; Sat 11.00, 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 9.00; Sun 10.15, 12.10, 2.00, 5.50, 8.10; Mon 10.00, 12.30, 4.15, 6.00, 8.45; Tue 10.10, 5.20, 9.00; Wed 1.30, 4.40, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 10.00, 12.30, 2.15, 5.25, 8.30; Silver Screen: Tue 2.00; Baby Club: Wed 11.00. The Addams Family (PG) Sat 10.00; Sun 9.50, 12.45. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat 10.20; Sun 2.45. The Amazing Johnathan Documentary + Satellite Q&A (tbc) Tue 6.00. Depeche Mode: Spirits In The Forest (15) Thu 6.45.