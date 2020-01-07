West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, January 9-15

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

GIGS

Boogie Wonderland: 7.30pm, £26, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the car park above the Barns Green Village Hall, RH13 0PT (enter by way of the yellow road markings at the front of the hall). 2 miles HDC Health walk. Firm going underfoot. One gentle incline, some views but can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins. Chatter 07720 714306.

GIGS

No Jacket Required: The Phil Collins Tribute, 7.30pm, £24.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am outside Itchingfield Primary School, Fulfords Hill, Itchingfield, RH13 0NT. 4.5 mile HDC walk towards Barns Green, pausing in the delightful Memorial Garden. Continuing under the railway line and return via Marlands. Some stiles. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2 hrs. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

GIGS

The Upbeat Beatles: 7.30pm, £24.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STAGE

Beauty and the Beast PANTOMIME: January 11-12 and 18-19. Sat 1.30pm and 6pm, Sun 2pm, £15 (discounts £12, family of four £48), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. COS Musical Theatre.

Dance To The Music: 7.30pm, £30-£45, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Starring ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

COMMUNITY

Burgess Hill Methodist Church: London road (entrance off Gloucester road). Covenant communion service, 4.30pm-5.30pm all welcome.

WALK: Sussex Pathfinders, 10.30am, East Dean, East Sussex. 9 miles Downland, some climbs. Explorer Map OL25/TV557978. Meet in East Dean village car park, signposted from the A259. Walk via Snap Hill, Holt Bottom, Jevington (L), Willingdon Hill, East Dean. Please check www.sussex-pathfinders.co.uk/walks.html or call 07842 792962 for any updates to this walk. Sorry, dogs are not permitted.

GIGS

Jazz Lunch with Derek Nash: 12pm-2.30pm, £26.95, Spotlight, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

The Carpenters – Voice of the Heart: 7.30pm, £25, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

MONDAY, JANUARY 13

COMMUNITY

Horsham Film Society: The Best of World Cinema, The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. Never Look Away, Germany 2018, 188 mins. Cert 15. In German with English subtitles. Never Look Away follows three decades in the life of artist Kurt Barnert (Tom Schilling), from a traumatic upbringing in Nazi Germany to discovering art and becoming a major figure in a new wave of radical German painting. Guest membership available (£5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

WALK: Meet 10.30am at Hop Oast Park and Ride, Worthing Road, Horsham RH13 0AR. Free parking. 3 or 5 mile HDC walk taking in the lovely green spaces south of Horsham and the centre of Horsham. Walk or catch the bus back, No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story: Monday and Tuesday, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

COMEDY

Daliso Chaponda: Blah Blah Blacklist, 7.45pm, £17, studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

MID-SUSSEX FRANCO-BRITISH SOCIETY: 8pm-10pm, Function Suite, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. An illustrated talk in French by Joyce Quin, membre des Lords depuis 2006. ‘Simone Veil: citoyenne française, européenne et mondiale.’

WALK: Meet 10am Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2 - 3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671.

Heading for Extinction presentation: 7.30pm, Owl Pub, Kingsfold, for the Residents of Kingsfold and anyone else wishing to attend. A look at the climate crisis.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting with a talk by Elisabeth Bogdan on ‘British Art Deco – Between the Wars’. Elisabeth has been a lecturer in decorative art and design history at Sotheby’s Institute of Art since 2003. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, 10.35am. Doors 9.45am with coffee and tea until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 452804), entrance £8. Note – for anyone attending for the first time, entrance is free. Visit hhcg.org.uk.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Little Women (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15, 7.45; Sat & Sun 4.00, 7.15. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat & Sun 4.45, 8.00. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 1.50. Frozen II (U) Sat & Sun 1.20.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): IMAX 2D: 1917 (15) Fri-Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. 1917 (15) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 7.00, 8.50. Cats (U) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.00, 4.40; Sat 12.40, 4.40; Sun 12.10, 4.40; Tue 11.40, 2.20, 5.00. Frozen II (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.20; Sat 11.00, 3.20; Sun 11.00, 1.50, 4.20. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.10; Sat 1.40, 4.20, 8.20; Sun 2.50, 5.30, 8.10. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sat 11.30, 2.20, 5.40, 8.00. Knives Out (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.15. Little Women (U) Fri-Thu 1.30, 4.30, 7.30. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 2.10, 4.00, 5.20, 7.10, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.50, 2.10, 4.00, 5.20, 7.10, 8.30. The Gentlemen (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 7.20, 8.40; Tue & Thu 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40. Movies For Juniors: Abominable (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Metropolitan Opera: Wozzeck (12A) Sat 5.55. Playing With Fire (PG) Sat 10.00, 11.20; Sun 10.00, 11.30. Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat 10.10, 11.30, 2.00; Sun 11.30, 2.00. Unlimited Screening: Richard Jewell (15) Tue 7.45. ROH Royal Ballet Live 2019: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Thu 7.15.

New Park (01243 786650): Little Women (U) Fri 12.45, 6.00; Sat 3.15, 8.30; Sun 12.30, 8.15; Mon 12.30, 5.45; Tue 3.30, 8.15; Wed 12.45, 6.00; Thu 5.45, 8.30. Cats (U) Fri 3.30; Sat 12.45; Sun 5.45; Mon 8.30; Tue 1.00; Wed 3.30; Thu 12.30. Judy And Punch (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 6.00; Mon 3.15. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Wozzeck (12A) Sun 3.15. Lucien Freud: A Self Portrait (PG) Tue 6.15. Marriage Story (15) Wed 8.30; Thu 3.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Relaxed Screening: The Lion King (PG) Sat 2.00. NT Encore: Present Laughter (12A) Tue 7.00. ROH Royal Ballet Live: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Thu 7.15.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): IMAX 2D: 1917 (15) Fri & Sat 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50, 10.50; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. 4DX 2D: 1917 (15) Fri-Thu 12.40, 3.30, 6.20, 9.10. 1917 (15) Fri & Sat 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 7.10, 8.30, 10.00; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 7.10, 8.30. Cats (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.30, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.30, 5.10, 8.00. Tamil: Darbar (tbc) Fri 1.20, 7.15, 10.00; Sat 2.30, 8.30, 10.00; Sun 4.20, 8.00; Mon, Tue & Wed 1.20, 7.15; Thu 1.20, 7.45. Frozen II (U) Fri-Thu 11.50, 2.20, 5.00. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.10; Thu 11.00, 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.10. 2D SCREENX: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri-Thu 11.45, 5.45. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri 1.10, 2.45, 4.10, 8.45, 10.45; Sat 10.10, 1.10, 2.45, 4.10, 8.45, 10.45; Sun 10.10, 1.10, 2.45, 4.10, 8.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 2.45, 4.10, 8.45. Knives Out (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.10; Tue & Thu 1.30. Little Women (U) Fri-Thu 11.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Playing With Fire (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.50. Seberg (tbc) Fri, Mon & Wed 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20. Spies In Disguise (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 4.10. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 11.10, 1.00, 2.00, 4.20, 5.20, 6.40, 7.40, 8.40, 10.15; Sat 10.40, 1.00, 2.00, 4.20, 5.20, 6.40, 7.40, 8.40, 10.15; Sun 10.40, 1.00, 2.00, 4.20, 5.20, 6.40, 7.40, 8.40; Mon & Wed 11.10, 1.00, 2.00, 4.20, 5.20, 6.40, 7.40, 8.40; Tue & Thu 11.10, 1.00, 2.00, 4.20, 5.20, 7.00, 8.40. The Gentlemen (18) Fri & Sat 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 7.30, 8.50, 10.40; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 7.30, 8.50. Movies For Juniors: Abominable (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Metropolitan Opera: Wozzeck (12A) Sat 5.55. Playing With Fire (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.50, 3.20. Seberg (tbc) Sat 12.00, 5.50, 8.20; Sun 11.20, 1.50, 5.50, 8.20; Tue & Thu 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20. Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat & Sun 11.10, 1.40, 4.10; Tue & Thu 4.30. Movies For Juniors: StarDog And TurboCat (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Unlimited Screening: Richard Jewell (15) Tue 7.45. ROH Royal Ballet Live: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Thu 7.15.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live Encore: Present Laughter (12A) Mon 7.00. Exhibition On Screen: Lucian Freud (12A) Tue 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri-Thu 5.30. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.50, 8.30; Sat & Sun 8.30; Thu 2.50. Little Women (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 5.00, 8.00. 1917 (15) Fri-Wed 2.45, 5.30, 8.20; Thu 1.10, 4.00, 8.30. Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat 12.15; Sun 10.10, 12.15. Playing With Fire (PG) Sat & Sun 2.45. Cats (U) Sat & Sun 12.25. Kids Crew: Abominable (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 10.20. Frozen II (U) Sat & Sun 12.30. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat & Sun 2.50. Silver Screen: Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Wed 10.30. ROH Royal Ballet Live: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Thu 7.15.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Little Women (U) Fri 10.45, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Mon 1.45, 2.00, 4.45, 7.45; Tue 1.45, 4.35, 7.45. 1917 (15) Fri 11.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 11.15, 2.15; Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 2.00, 2.15, 5.00, 5.15, 8.15. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Little Women (U) Sat 11.00. Metropolitan Opera Live: Wozzeck (Alban Berg) (12A) Sat 5.55. HFS: Never Look Away (15) Mon 8.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Little Women (U) Tue 10.30. Exhibition On Screen: Lucian Freud – A Self Portrait (12A) Tue 7.30. NT Live: All About Eve (12A) Wed 7.30.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): 1917 (15) Fri 11.45, 1.15, 2.45, 5.45, 8.45; Sat 11.45, 2.45, 5.45, 8.45; Sun 10.50, 1.00, 4.45, 7.45; Mon 11.00, 1.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Tue 11.45, 2.40, 5.30, 8.30; Wed 11.00, 2.00, 5.45, 8.15; Thu 11.30, 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 8.30; Silver Screen: Tue 1.00; Baby Club: Wed 10.15. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri 10.30, 8.15; Sat 11.15, 5.15; Sun 11.30, 8.30; Mon 10.15, 8.45; Tue 10.20, 5.00; Wed 11.45, 8.45; Thu 10.00, 5.00. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 1.45, 5.00, 7.45; Sat 1.15, 4.30, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 4.00, 7.15; Mon 2.25, 4.00, 7.15; Tue 1.50, 4.00, 7.20; Wed 2.30, 4.30, 7.45; Thu 10.30, 1.40, 7.45. Little Women (U) Fri 10.45, 4.30; Sat 2.00, 7.45; Sun 1.45, 5.25; Mon 11.15, 5.45; Tue 10.45, 8.00; Wed 1.20, 5.00; Thu 12.45. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 10.15; Sun 10.00. ROH Royal Ballet Live: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.00, 5.45; Sat & Sun 5.55. Cats (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.25; Sat & Sun 5.25. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri & Mon 8.05; Sat & Sun 12.20, 7.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 8.00. Little Women (U) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.55, 2.25, 5.15, 8.10; Sat & Sun 3.10, 8.15; Tue 2.30, 5.10, 8.10. Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat 3.10; Sun 10.15, 3.10. 1917 (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.45, 2.45, 5.30, 8.20; Sat & Sun 12.30, 2.55, 5.40, 8.25; Tue 11.45, 2.15, 5.25, 8.15. Weekend Morning Movie: Abominable (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Frozen II (U) Sat & Sun 10.05. Disability Friendly Screening: Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat 10.15. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat & Sun 12.10. Parent & Baby Screening: Cats (U) Tue 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri 5.45; Sat 8.50; Sun 6.20; Tue 8.35; Wed 8.20; Thu 1.15. Little Women (U) Fri 2.45, 8.15; Sat 12.20, 6.00; Sun 10.00, 3.30, 8.45; Mon 2.00, 8.15; Tue 12.15, 3.30; Wed 12.00, 5.30; Thu 10.30, 3.45. Knives Out (12A) Fri 12.00; Sat 3.15; Mon 5.30. 1917 (15) Fri-Thu 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30. Frozen II (U) Sat 10.00; Sun 10.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Abominable (U) Sat 10.15. Judy (12A) Sun 12.50; Wed 2.50. Silver Screen: JoJo Rabbit (12A) Mon 11.00. Exhibition On Screen: Lucian Freud – A Self Portrait (12A) Tue 6.30. ROH Royal Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Thu 7.15.