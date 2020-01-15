West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, January 16-22

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting with a talk by Elisabeth Bogdan on ‘British Art Deco – Between the Wars’. Elisabeth has been a lecturer in decorative art and design history at Sotheby’s Institute of Art since 2003. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, 10.35am. Doors 9.45am with coffee and tea until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 452804), entrance £8. Note – for anyone attending for the first time, entrance is free. Visit hhcg.org.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am in The Royal Oak car park, Wineham Lane, BN5 9AY (TQ236206). Flat 5 mile HDC walk mostly on lanes and firm tracks. Could be wet and muddy, some stiles. No dogs. Good food and drink available in this old traditional pub. 2.5 hrs. Geoff 01403 258180.

STAGE

Ballet Theatre UK: The Wizard of Oz, 7.30pm, £18.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

SIX: Until January 19, tickets from £10, Festival Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

COMEDY

Ed Byrne: If I’m Honest. 8pm, £27.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways and country lanes returning via the Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No parking charges. Sorry no dogs. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters: 7.45pm, £16 (unreserved), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. In association with 22o5 promotions.

Mike Dobie: The Stout House, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Muddy Waters Jnr: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

The Jersey Quartet: 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. This all star West End cast features performers who have been in the smash hit musical The Jersey Boys and other popular shows.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

GIGS

Big Yellow Taxi: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

ELO Again: 7.30pm, £26 (discounts: £24), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

ENSONGLOPEDIA OF ANIMALS: 11am, 2pm, £12, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk.

Music by Nay: The Stout House, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Kirk Fletcher: Coolham Village Hall, Coolham, 6.30pm-11pm.

Mighty Groove Robbers: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Little Mix Experience: 2pm, £16.50. Groups of 4+ £14.50. The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

The Rocket Man – A Tribute to Sir Elton John: 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy: 7.30pm, studio, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Tickets £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10:30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 miles HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

Grimethorpe Colliery Band: 3pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Formed in 1917, during the First World War, Grimethorpe Colliery Band is a British institution.

GIGS

The Hangover Session: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the car park near the quarry, GU6 7NN (TQ079426), 300 yards on the right beyond the Windmill Public House north of Ewhurst village. 6.5 mile HDC walk includes some climbs. Refreshment break at Peaslake Village shop. Views south from Pitch Hill. Dogs welcome. 3 hrs. Mike 07855 502023.

GIGS

Warnham Jazz Club: Warnham Comrades Club, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Swan Lake: 7pm, £37.50 (see both ballets for £62.50), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet. The company perform Sleeping Beauty on Tuesday.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

COMMUNITY

Horsham Holistic Health: Mind, Body & Spirit group. Talk – The Healing Insight Method with Nikki Gresham Record at 7.30pm at the Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545 678.

WALK: Meet 11am at Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ (TQ176113). 2 mile HDC Health walk includes some stiles and inclines. Can be muddy across fields, please wear sensible footwear. Toilets available in Health Centre. 75 mins. Ann 01903 297553 / Jacky 01903 815543.

CONCERTS

CHILDREN’S CONCERT: 10.45am, 1.30pm, £5 per student, Festival Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Sleeping Beauty: 7pm, £37.50. See both ballets for £62.50. The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet.

THE STRANGE TALE OF CHARLIE CHAPLIN AND STAN LAUREL: Various times, tickets from £23, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10:30am in the middle of Cowfold village at the football field, at the junction of Farthing Cottages and the A272, RH13 8BL (TQ214225). Gentle flat 4.8 mile HDC walk through quiet lanes and paths. Some stiles. Wet and muddy in places. May see snowdrops. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

UNITED VOICES: 7.15pm, £7.50, Festival Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): 1917 (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.50, 5.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.10, 5.10, 8.00. Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.00, 5.50, 8.40; Sat 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.15; Sun 2.30, 5.20, 8.15. Bombshell (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40, 8.00; Sat & Sun 3.20, 8.30. Frozen II (U) Sat & Sun 11.10. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 5.40; Sat & Sun 5.00. Little Women (U) Sat & Sun 12.20. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 2.30, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.50, 7.45; Mon & Tue 4.30. The Gentlemen (18) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.20; Sat & Sun 5.50. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Unlimited Screening: Like A Boss (15) Mon 7.45. BBC Children In Need: The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Tue 7.45.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): 1917 (15) Fri 10.00, 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.45; Sat 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.45; Sun 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Tue & Thu 6.00, 8.45; Wed 11.00, 3.00, 6.00, 8.45; Silver Screen: Tue 12.40, 3.20; Thu 10.00, 12.40, 3.20. Kids’ Club: The Addams Family (PG) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly: Abominable (U) Sun 10.00. Toddler Time: Peg + Cat: The Magic Uke Problem (U) Mon 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): André Rieu: 70 Years Young (12A) Mon 7.45. 1917 (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.15, 4.30, 8.30. Little Women (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15, 7.45; Sat & Sun 5.15, 7.30. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat & Sun 1.30. Frozen II (U) Sat & Sun 11.45.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): IMAX 2D: 1917 (15) Fri-Thu 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.30. 1917 (15) Fri-Thu 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40. Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 7.30, 8.50; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 7.20, 8.50. Malayalam: Big Brother (tbc) Sun 7.40. Bombshell (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.50, 5.30, 8.10. Frozen II (U) Sat & Sun 10.40. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.40, 5.20, 8.30; Sat 2.40, 5.20, 8.30; Sun 2.40, 5.20; Mon & Tue 11.20, 2.40, 5.20. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40; Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.50, 5.40. Just Mercy (12A) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 1.20, 4.30, 7.40; Sun, Mon & Tue 1.20, 4.30, 8.30. Little Women (U) Fri-Thu 1.00, 4.10, 8.00. Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.20. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.00, 5.10, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 8.20. Movies For Juniors: The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Gentlemen (18) Fri-Thu 12.50, 3.40, 6.20, 9.00. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Unlimited Screening: Like A Boss (15) Mon 7.45. BBC Children In Need: The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Tue 7.45.

New Park (01243 786650): Little Women (U) Fri 12.30; Sat 5.00; Sun 8.30; Mon 12.45; Tue 8.15; Wed 11.45; Thu 3.15. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 3.15; Sun 5.30; Mon 3.30; Thu 8.15. Busby (12A) Fri 6.15; Wed 4.45; Thu 12.45. Them That Follow (15) Fri 8.45; Mon 6.30; Wed 2.30. Sweet Charity (PG) Sat 12.00. Exhibition On Screen: Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait (PG) Sat 3.00. La Dolce Vita (12A) Sat 7.45; Tue 2.45. Honey Boy (15) Sun 12.00; Mon 8.45; Tue 6.15; Thu 6.00. ROH: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Sun 2.15. Sullivan’s Travels (PG) Tue 12.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Judy (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): IMAX 2D: 1917 (15) Fri & Sat 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50, 10.40; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. 4DX 2D: 1917 (15) Fri-Thu 12.20, 6.00. 1917 (15) Fri 1.20, 3.10, 4.10, 7.00, 8.50, 9.50; Sat 10.30, 1.20, 3.10, 4.10, 7.00, 8.50, 9.50; Sun 10.30, 1.20, 3.10, 4.10, 7.00, 8.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 3.10, 4.10, 7.00, 8.50. 2D SCREENX: Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri 1.20, 4.10, 7.10, 10.00; Sat 10.30, 1.20, 4.10, 7.10, 10.00; Sun 10.30, 1.20, 4.20, 7.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 4.10, 7.10. 4DX 2D: Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri-Thu 3.10, 9.00. Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri 11.30, 12.20, 2.20, 5.10, 6.00, 8.00, 10.50; Sat 12.20, 2.20, 5.10, 6.00, 8.00, 10.50; Sun 12.20, 2.20, 5.10, 6.00, 8.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 12.20, 2.20, 5.10, 6.00, 8.00. Bombshell (15) Fri & Sat 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20, 11.00; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. Cats (U) Fri 11.20, 2.00, 4.50, 10.30; Sat 11.40, 10.30; Sun 11.40; Mon, Tue & Thu 11.20, 2.00, 4.50; Wed 11.40, 2.20. Tamil: Darbar (12A) Fri & Sat 10.10. Frozen II (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.40; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30, 3.00. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 12.10, 2.50, 6.10, 8.45; Sat & Sun 3.40, 6.10, 8.45; Wed 12.10, 2.50, 5.00, 9.00. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.50, 5.40, 8.40; Sat & Sun 10.50, 11.50, 1.40, 2.50, 4.30, 5.40, 8.40. Just Mercy (12A) Fri-Thu 1.10, 4.15, 7.20. Little Women (U) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.50, 1.30, 4.40, 7.40; Sat & Sun 10.10, 1.30, 4.40, 7.40; Mon 10.50, 1.30, 5.30. Playing With Fire (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00; Sat & Sun 11.10. Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat & Sun 10.40, 1.10. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50, 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.40, 1.50, 5.00, 8.10. Movies For Juniors: The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Gentlemen (18) Fri, Sat & Thu 12.40, 3.30, 6.20, 7.30, 9.10, 10.45; Sun, Mon & Tue 12.40, 3.30, 6.20, 9.10; Wed 12.40, 3.30, 6.20, 7.30, 9.10. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Waves (tbc) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.30; Mon 12.30, 4.30, 8.30. Unlimited Screening: Like A Boss (15) Mon 7.45. BBC Children In Need: The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Tue 7.45.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film January 29.)

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Little Women (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 5.20; Sat & Sun 5.20. 1917 (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Sun 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri-Thu 8.10. Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.30, 8.20; Sun 2.20, 5.15, 8.10. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Sat & Sun 2.20. Kids Crew: Abominable (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 10.20. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat & Sun 11.40. Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat 12.15; Sun 12.00. Frozen II (U) Sat 12.25; Sun 11.55. Silver Screen: The Goldfinch (15) Wed 10.30.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): 1917 (15) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.15, 2.30, 4.55, 5.30, 7.45, 8.15; Mon 1.45, 2.30, 4.45, 5.30, 7.45, 8.15. Metropolitan Opera Live Encore: Wozzeck (12A) Sun 2,00. Exhibition On Screen: Lucian Freud – A Self Portrait (12A) Tue 7.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: Little Women (U) Fri 11.00. The Gentlemen (18) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 8.15; Tue 2.00, 4.55, 5.15, 8.15. NT Live Encore: All My Sons (12A) Wed 7.30.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): 1917 (15) Fri 11.20, 2.15, 6.00, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 2.15, 4.30, 6.00, 8.00; Sun 11.30, 2.00, 4.50, 7.45; Mon 12.15, 2.40, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 10.45, 2.45, 5.00, 8.00; Wed 11.45, 2.45, 5.45, 7.15, 8.15; Thu 11.15, 2.10, 5.45, 8.15. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 4.30; Sat 11.30, 1.15; Sun 10.15, 4.00; Mon 1.45; Tue 5.45; Wed 1.15. Little Women (U) Fri 10.30, 2.45, 7.45; Sat 2.45, 7.30; Sun 2.30, 7.15; Mon 11.30, 5.00; Tue 11.30, 1.45, 7.15; Wed 10.30, 5.00; Thu 11.45, 4.45, 7.50; Silver Screen: Wed 1.45. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri 12.00; Mon 3.15; Tue 10.30; Thu 3.00. Bombshell (15) Fri 1.40, 5.15, 9.00; Sat 5.15, 9.00; Sun 5.40, 8.30; Mon 11.00, 5.30, 9.00; Tue 4.30, 9.00; Wed 4.30, 8.45; Thu 10.20, 8.45; Baby Club: Wed 10.15. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 10.20; Sun 11.00. 2040 (PG) Sun 1.30. Members: The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Mon 8.00. André Rieu: 70 Years Young (Encore) (12A) Tue 1.15. Joker (15) Thu 5.15. ROH Encore: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Thu 1.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film January 30.)