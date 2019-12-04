West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, December 5-11

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

COMMUNITY

Christmas Tales by Torchlight: 5.30pm-6.15pm, free, Storrington library, www.hdculture2019.co.uk, 01903 839050. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park opposite The Scarlett Arms, Walliswood. 3.5 mile HDC walk, which includes passing through Surrey Wildlife Trust conservation area, the tiny hamlet of Mayes Green and one steep incline with views to the North Downs. Leith Hill Tower is just visible on the skyline. No dogs. 1 hr 45 mins. Pauline 07779 671568 or Douglas 01403 268807.

CONCERTS

Christmas Starts Here: 7pm, Henfield Village Hall, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. A charity concert in aid of St Barnabas Hospice.

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS: Until December 7, from £10, With The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and Chichester Cathedral Choir. Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

STAGE

THE GRUFFALO: Until December 15, £15, Miverva Theatre, Chichester, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways and country lanes and return via the Downs Link. No stiles but can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. The café and toilets at the Park will be open. Sorry no dogs. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

STAGE

Dick Whittington: Until January 5, various times, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The Hawth’s hilarious, fun-packed family pantomime.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

COMMUNITY

ASHINGTON’S ANNUAL CHRISTMAS FAYRE: Meet Father Christmas at Ashington’s Annual Christmas Fayre at at The Ashington Centre, Foster Lane, RH20 3PG, 12pm-3pm. Lots of Christmas stalls with beautiful Christmas gifts for all ages, Christmas raffles, bric-a-brac, delicious home-made cakes, and an enjoyable hot lunch and refreshments. Father Christmas arrives at 12.45pm. A lovely Christmas atmosphere with Christmas carols and songs from the Ashington Village Voices Choir at 1pm. Info: Margaret on 01903 892633.

Christmas at Amberley Museum: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4.30pm, Amberley Industrial Museum, Arundel, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. Visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk to find out more about these Christmas weekends.

CONCERTS

Christmas Brass Band Concert: 2pm, £10, Thakeham Village Hall, hdculture2019.co.uk. Foresters Brass is a Championship Section Brass Band located in Leicester, which has been sponsored by the Foresters Friendly Society since 1957.

STAGE

Chris Wood: The Close Up Show. 7.45pm, £19.50, Studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. An intimate evening of close-up magic, trickery and sleight of hand featuring world-class magicians from The Magic Circle.

The Ho Ho Ho! Christmas Show: Saturday and Sunday, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, £12.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10.30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk in woodland, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

COMMUNITY

Christmas party: 7.30pm-9pm, free admission, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton & Barnham Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

FILM

Horsham Film Society: The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. Dogman (Italy, 103 mins, cert 15, Italian with English subtitles). Set in the Neapolitan underworld, the latest tension-filled drama from Matteo Garrone features a Cannes award-winning performance from Marcello Fonte as a gentle dog groomer who finds himself in a dangerous relationship with a violent former boxer. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

GIGS

That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show: 7.30pm, £29.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am Sidney Wood Forestry Commission car park. Take the Dunsfold Road (B2130) for approx.1 mile from Alfold Crossways (A281). Turn left onto a track on a sharp right hand bend, just past a sign for the “Springbok Estate”. 5.8 mile HDC walk through woodland incl. an old canal tow path and lakes. Some stiles. Can be wet and muddy. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Geoff 01403 258180.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10.30am at bandstand in Carfax. Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths (incline under Albion Way), around park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs / buggies welcome. Stop for a coffee in Conservatory Café. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517, Wyn 01403 256630 or Doreen 01403 230293.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting with a talk by Patricia Ferguson – ‘Dolls’ Houses and Ceramics’. Patricia is currently Project Curator of 18th century European ceramics at the British Museum. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, 10.35am (doors open at 9.45am with coffee and tea served until 10.20am). Non-members are welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 452804). Entrance £8, free for those attending for the first time. Visit hhcg.org.uk.

CINEMA (Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (Encore) (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Fri 8.30. NT Live Encore: Present Laughter (PG) Mon 7.30. One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.30. Frozen II (U) Fri 5.30, 7.50; Sat 12.00, 1.30, 2.45, 4.15, 5.30; Sun 12.00, 1.30, 4.45, 6.45; Mon & Thu 4.45, 7.50; Tue & Wed 5.00, 7.50. Last Christmas (12A) Fri, Mon & Thu 5.00; Sat 8.15; Sun 7.30; Tue & Wed 5.20, 8.15.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Gremlins: 35th Anniversary (4K Restoration) (12A) Fri 7.00. Unlimited Screening: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri 8.45. IMAX 2D: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat & Sun 11.10, 4.50; Wed & Thu 4.50. 3D: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 8.20; Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.30, 8.20. IMAX 3D: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 2.00, 7.40. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat, Sun & Wed 10.30, 12.30, 1.20, 3.20, 4.10, 6.10, 7.00, 9.00; Thu 12.30, 1.20, 3.20, 4.10, 6.10, 7.00, 9.00. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (Encore) (12A) Fri 7.00; Sun 3.00. Polish: Solid Gold (tbc) Fri 8.15. Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary – Part 1 (12A) Sun 6.30. Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary – Part 2 (12A) Wed 7.30. Unlimited Screening: A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood (PG) Mon 7.45. ROH Live: Coppelia (12A) Tue 7.15.

New Park (01243 786650): Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri 12.30; Sat 5.45; Sun 3.00; Mon 12.45, 3.45; Tue 11.45; Wed 4.15; Thu 5.45. Keep On Keeping On (PG) Fri 1.30. La Belle Epoque (15) Fri 3.30; Sun 6.00. Sorry We Missed You (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 12.15; Sun 12.45; Tue 5.00; Thu 12.30. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri 8.15; Thu 2.45. NT Live Encore: Present Laughter (PG) Sat 2.30. Oh Mercy (15) Sat 8.45. Luce (15) Sun 8.30; Wed 11.45; Thu 8.45. Western Stars (15) Mon 6.45. It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story (PG) Mon 8.45. The Birdcatcher (15) Tue 2.45; Wed 2.00. ROH Live: Coppelia (12A) Tue 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): ROH Live: Coppelia (12A) Tue 7.15.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): IMAX 3D: The Polar Express (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 8.10. 21 Bridges (15) Fri & Mon 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 9.40; Sat 10.50; Tue 12.50, 3.20, 5.50. Unlimited Screening: A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood (PG) Mon 7.45. Blue Story (15) Fri 11.40, 2.00, 4.20, 6.40, 9.00, 10.20; Sat 4.00, 6.20, 8.40, 11.10; Sun & Thu 4.00, 6.20, 9.10; Mon & Tue 11.40, 2.00, 4.20, 6.40, 9.00; Wed 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 9.10. Charlie’s Angel (12A) Fri 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 9.10; Sat & Sun 8.50; Mon & Tue 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 9.10; Wed 1.30, 4.20; Thu 3.50. IMAX 2D: Frozen II (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 5.40. Frozen II (U) Fri 11.20, 12.00, 1.30, 1.50, 2.30, 3.30, 4.20, 5.00, 6.10, 7.40; Sat 10.10, 10.40, 11.10, 11.40, 12.10, 12.40, 1.10, 1.40, 2.10, 2.40, 3.10, 3.40, 4.20, 5.00, 5.40, 6.10, 7.40; Sun 10.30, 11.10, 11.40, 12.10, 12.40, 1.10, 1.50, 2.30, 3.10, 3.40, 4.20, 5.00, 5.40, 6.10, 7.40, 8.40; Mon & Tue 11.20, 12.00, 1.00, 1.50, 2.30, 3.30, 4.20, 5.00, 6.10, 7.30, 8.40; Wed & Thu 12.00, 1.10, 2.30, 3.40, 4.20, 5.00, 6.10, 8.20. 4DX 2D: Gremlins: 35th Anniversary (4K Restoration) (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30. Gremlins: 35th Anniversary (4K Restoration) (12A) Fri 7.00. Honey Boy (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.10, 1.30, 6.50; Sat 5.50; Sun 6.50; Wed & Thu 11.30, 1.50, 6.50. 2D SCREENX: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 10.00, 1.00, 4.00, 7.00, 10.00; Sun, Wed & Thu 10.00, 1.00, 4.00, 7.00. IMAX 2D: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 11.00, 5.00. 4DX 3D: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00. IMAX 3D: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 2.00, 8.00, 11.00; Sun, Wed & Thu 2.00, 8.00. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 10.30, 11.30, 12.30, 1.10, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.30, 8.30, 9.30, 10.30, 11.30; Sun 10.30, 11.30, 12.30, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.30, 8.30, 9.10; Wed & Thu 10.30, 11.30, 12.30, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.30, 8.30, 9.30. Joker (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.20, 2.00, 4.50. Unlimited Screening: 3D: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri 8.45. Knives Out (12A) Fri 11.20, 2.20, 4.00, 5.20, 7.10, 8.20, 10.10; Sat 11.50, 2.50, 5.10, 8.10, 10.30; Sun 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.45; Mon & Tue 11.20, 2.20, 4.00, 5.20, 7.10, 8.20; Wed 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 7.10, 8.10; Thu 10.00, 11.50, 2.50, 5.50, 7.30, 8.50. Last Christmas (12A) Fri 1.15, 3.45, 6.15, 7.30, 8.45, 10.00; Sat & Sun 1.20, 3.50, 6.20, 8.20; Mon & Tue 1.15, 3.45, 6.15, 7.40, 8.45; Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.40. IMAX 2D: Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.20, 10.40; Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.20. 2D SCREENX: Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 4.30. Le Mans (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.10, 7.50; Sat 8.15; Sun 8.10; Wed 1.20, 4.50, 8.15; Thu 11.20, 2.40, 8.40. Motherless Brooklyn (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.40, 4.50, 8.00; Sat, Sun & Wed 1.30, 4.40, 7.50; Thu 12.50, 4.40, 7.50. Ordinary Love (12A) Fri & Tue 12.00, 2.30, 8.50; Sat & Sun 8.45; Mon 12.40, 3.00, 8.50; Wed & Thu 8.45. Polish: Solid Gold (tbc) Fri 8.15; Sat 10.10; Mon & Tue 8.15. StarDog And TurboCat (U) Fri & Tue 4.45; Sat & Sun 11.20, 1.40; Mon 5.20. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (Encore) (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat & Sun 10.40. The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary – Part 1 (12A) Sun 6.30. Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary – Part 2 (12A) Wed 7.30. ROH Live: Coppelia (12A) Tue 7.15. Black Christmas (tbc) Thu 1.20, 6.45, 9.15.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live Encore: Hansard (12A) Sun 3.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.10, 8.00; Sun 7.45; Tue 2.10. Charlie’s Angels (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 5.15, 8.00; Sun 5.00, 8.20; Wed 2.30, 8.00; Thu 8.00. Last Christmas (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 2.20, 8.30; Wed & Thu 5.30, 8.30. Frozen II (U) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.25, 6.00; Sat 11.20, 12.00, 2.00, 4.40; Sun 10.10, 11.45, 12.50, 3.25, 6.00; Tue 1.40, 4.15. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (Encore) (12A) Mon 6.45; Sat 7.30. Kids’ Crew: The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.10. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat & Sun 12.30, 3.00; Wed & Thu 5.20. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Sun 5.30. ROH Live: Coppelia (12A) Tue 7.15. Silver Screen: Can You Ever Forgive Me (15) Wed 10.30.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Frozen II (U) Fri & Tue 1.45, 4.45, 7.15; Sat 2.30, 6.45; Sun 2.00, 5.30, 7.45; Mon 1.45, 4.45; Wed 11.00, 2.15; Thu 11.00, 4.45. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (Encore) (12A) Sun 2.15. Knives Out (12A) Fri 2.15, 8.15; Sat 3.45; Sun, Mon & Thu 5.15; Tue & Wed 2.15, 8.15. Ophelia (15) Fri & Tue 5.15; Sat 10.45, 1.15; Sun 8.15; Mon 2.15, 8.15; Wed 11.15, 5.15; Thu 11.15. Family Film Fun: Arthur Christmas (U) Sat 10.30. Tosca: Live From La Scala (12A) Sat 5.00. HFS: Dogman (15) Mon 8.00. Sorry We Missed You (15) Wed 5.15, 8.15; Thu 2.15, 7.15.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Knives Out (12A) Fri 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.40; Sat 12.30, 8.00; Sun 11.45, 7.50; Mon 11.30, 1.40, 4.45, 8.15; Tue 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.15; Wed 10.45, 4.45, 8.00; Thu 1.15, 5.50, 7.30. Frozen II (U) Fri 10.00, 12.45, 3.30, 6.00, 8.00; Sat 9.50, 11.30, 1.45, 3.30, 6.15; Sun 10.50, 3.00, 5.45; Mon 10.00, 12.40, 3.20, 6.00; Tue 10.00, 4.15, 6.00; Wed 1.00, 3.45, 6.20; Thu 10.40, 3.20, 4.30; Silver Screen: Tue 1.30. Last Christmas (12A) Fri 11.15, 5.00, 8.45; Sat 9.00; Sun 8.30; Mon 2.45, 5.30, 7.45; Tue 10.45, 12.45, 3.30, 8.45; Wed 2.00, 9.00; Thu 10.00, 12.30, 9.00. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 10.40, 2.15, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 1.30, 4.30, 7.20; Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Baby Club: Wed 10.00. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (Encore) (12A) Sat 4.30; Sun 3.45. Relaxed Screening: Frozen II (U) Sun 10.30. Christmas: Home Alone (PG) Sun 1.00. Christmas: Gremlins (12A) Mon 8.45. ROH Live: Coppelia (12A) Tue 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Charlie’s Angels (2019) (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 8.00; Sat & Sun 5.50; Wed & Thu 5.10. Frozen II (U) Fri 1.00, 3.30, 5.30, 8.15; Sat & Sun 9.55, 10.10, 12.05, 2.45, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 12.15, 3.30, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 1.00, 3.30, 5.30, 8.15; Wed 12.25, 3.20, 5.40, 7.45; Thu 10.05, 12.25, 2.45, 5.05, 7.45. Les Miserables The Staged Concert (Encore) (12A) Sat & Sun 2.30. Knives Out (12A) Fri 2.35, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & sun 2.15, 8.20; Mon 12.40, 5.10, 8.00; Tue 2.35, 5.10, 8.00; Wed 3.00, 8.00; Thu 2.15, 7.25. Last Christmas (12A) Fri 12.15, 2.45, 5.50; Sat & Sun 12.15, 5.25; Mon 2.35, 5.50; Tue 12.15, 2.45, 5.50; Wed 1.00, 5.50; Thu 12.25, 5.10. Sorry We Missed You (15) Fri & Tue 12.25; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.45. Weekend Morning Movie: The Grinch (2018) (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat & Sun 12.30, 8.00; Wed 12.15, 8.15; Thu 11.30, 7.30. Parent & Baby Screening: Charlie’s Angels (2019) (12A) Mon 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (Encore) (12A) Sat 8.00; Sun 2.45. The Two Popes (12A) Fri 12.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.30, 6.00; Mon 5.45; Tue 3.50; Wed 12.00, 5.30; Thu 3.30; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 10.45. The Report (15) Fri 2.40; Sun 6.10; Mon 5.00; Tue 2.45; Wed 5.50; Thu 6.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Polar Express (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: The Two Popes (12A) Mon 11.00. The King And I: From The London Palladium (U) Mon 7.45. ROH Live: Coppelia (12A) Tue 7.15.