West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, August 8-14

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

COMMUNITY

Walk: Meet 10.30am outside the Blue Ship Pub, The Haven, Billingshurst, RH14 9BS. Park on the roadside, not in the pub car park. New 7 mile HDC walk around the Sussex countryside. No dogs. 3 hrs. Jan 01403 783889 and David 01483 279713.

GIGS

Stan’s Showcase: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Frog & Nightgown, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Eight Bells, Bolney, 8.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

Frankenstein: 7pm, £15 (discounts £12), kids £10. family of four £38, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Presented by Illyria.

Oklahoma: Until September 7, from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, cft.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too. And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems. Ado Annie’s beau Will Parker is back from chasing steers in Kansas City, where he won the fifty dollars her father insists Will must have to marry her. But this irrepressible farm girl won’t be bought quite so easily. Luckily for this love-struck crew of spirited ranchers and bronco busters, wise Aunt Eller is riding ahead of the herd.”

8 Hotels: Until August 24, from £20, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, cft.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “1944. America. Celebrated actor, singer and political campaigner Paul Robeson – forever associated with ‘Ol’ Man River’ – is touring the country as the eponymous hero in Shakespeare’s Othello. His Desdemona is the brilliant young actress Uta Hagen. Her husband, the Broadway star José Ferrer, plays Iago. All the actors are friends. But in mid-century American society, they are not all equals.”

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

COMMUNITY

Tea dance: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £5 per person including tea or coffee. Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). To find out more call 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

Walk: Meet 11am in car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green RH130PT. 2 mile HDC Health walk, firm going underfoot on the outskirts of Barns Green. One gentle incline, some views but can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins Chatter 07720 714306.

GIGS

Simon Goodall and the Bourne Again Shadows: 7.30pm, £18-£21, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

Da Beez Neez: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

Jazz Night: Andy Walker and Friends, Mungo’s Bar, Horsham, 5pm-11pm.

Alter Ego: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

Avarice with support from Stuey Moon: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Two’s Company: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Our House: Friday and Saturday, 2.30pm and 7pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Following an intensive rehearsal period, learning songs, dance routines and dialogue, The Capitol Summer School participants will stage four performances of this popular Madness musical.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

COMMUNITY

Coffee morning: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, From 10am to 12.30pm, Burgess Hill Theatre Club (opposite post office). Tombola, tea, coffee, cakes, chutneys and jams. Enquiries to Judy Redd 01444 248595.

Walk: Meet 10am at the landscaped area of the Bishopric, Horsham. New 6 mile West Sussex Literary Trail walk to celebrate the connections with Sussex writers and Horsham District Year of Culture. Good paths, mostly on the flat. Bring a drink and snack. A linear walk returning by bus: Compass 100 at 13.14pm or Arriva 63 at 13.21pm. 2 hrs. Liz 01403 263920. Simon 01403 260599

GIGS

Horsham Battle of the Bands: Acoustic Originals Competition, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-6pm.

Plain English: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Jukebox 6: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Annual Charity Beer Festival – Day 1: George & Dragon, Shipley, 12pm-11pm.

Shapeshifters: The Plough, Lower Beeding, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

Barry Steele in The Roy Orbison Story: 7.30pm, £27, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. A spokesperson said: “Get ready for an upbeat night of solid gold hits and contemporary genius as Barry Steele and a cast of musicians and singers, celebrate & commemorates the musical legacy of The Big O and his friends.”

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

COMMUNITY

Walk: Every Wednesday and Sunday. Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway. Guided 2 mile historical walk around Horsham. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 mins. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

Annual Charity Beer Festival – Day 2: George & Dragon, Shipley, 12pm-10pm.

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

COMMUNITY

A Garden of Botanical Art: Celebrating Original Works by Horsham District’s Leading Botanical Artists. Monday, August 12, until October. Free. A spokesperson said: “For summer 2019 the Museum is bringing the garden indoors as it celebrates the artistic talents of some of this country’s leading botanical artist. All of the nine artist live and work in the district, but their art has in some cases travelled the globe, finding root in world famous collections.”

Artist in Residence Exhibition: £5-£12, 2pm-5pm, Parham House & Gardens, Pulborough. A spokesperson said: “This year’s artist in residence, celebrated photographer Elizabeth Zeschin, has been using a traditional large format plate view camera to capture the House, Gardens and landscape at Parham and she develops the photographs herself. Discover Elizabeth’s interpretation of Parham before or after exploring the House and Gardens that have inspired her work”

Walk: Park and meet 10:30am in the Forestry Commission Car Park - Roosthole - on Hammerpond Road RH13 6PG (TQ20298). 4 mile circular HDC walk through the Forest. Can be muddy. No stiles. Well behaved dogs welcome. 2 hrs. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

The Railway Times Acoustic Sessions: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

COMMUNITY

Walk: Meet 10am at Milton Heath and The Nower free car park (height restriction 2m), off Westcott Road, Dorking RH4 3JT (TQ155488). 5.5 mile HDC walk through fields and woods, passing some interesting properties, returning on the south west edge of Dorking. A couple of steep climbs. Good views. Some stiles. No dogs. 2 hrs 45 mins Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

The Tiger Who Came To Tea: Tuesday (1.30pm, 3.30pm) and Wednesday (11pm, 2pm), £14, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

COMMUNITY

Walk.: Meet 10am Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2-3 miles HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671

GIGS

Open Mic: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 8.30pm-11pm.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.35. The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 1.00, 4.00, 7.00. Yesterday (12A) Fri-Thu 7.45. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri-Thu 5.10.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sun 2.50, 5.10, 8.00; Wed & Thu 5.10, 8.00. Movies For Juniors: Charming (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. IMAX 2D: Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 10.50, 1.50, 4.50, 7.50; Tue 10.30, 1.30, 4.30; Wed 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 7.20, 9.00. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 7.00, 9.00; Wed & Thu 10.00, 1.00, 4.00, 5.40, 7.00, 8.40. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 11.50; Sun 11.40; Wed & Thu 11.00. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri-Thu 10.10. 3D: Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.50, 1.20, 2.40, 3.50, 6.20; Mon 10.50, 12.10, 1.20, 2.40, 3.50, 6.20. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.00, 8.50; Wed & Thu 8.50. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.20, 1.40; Wed & Thu 10.10, 12.30, 2.50. The Art Of Racing In The Rain (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Sun 12.10, 5.40, 8.20; Wed & Thu 12.40, 5.50, 8.30. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 10.10, 12.00, 1.10, 2.50, 4.10, 5.50, 7.10, 8.40; Sun 10.10, 1.10, 2.50, 4.10, 5.50, 7.10, 8.40; Wed & Thu 11.40, 1.30, 2.30, 4.20, 5.30, 8.20. IMAX 2D: The Lion King (PG) Wed & Thu 10.20. The Sun Is Also A Star (12A) Fri, Sat & Tue 12.30, 5.10, 7.40; Sun 10.15, 5.10, 7.40; Mon 12.30, 5.10, 8.10; Wed & Thu 3.20, 7.50. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 10.10, 12.45, 3.10, 5.40; Sun 12.45, 3.10, 5.40; Wed & Thu 10.10, 12.40, 3.10, 5.20. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 8.10. Bring The Soul: The Movie (PG) Sun 2.30. Medicinema Screening: Dora And The City Of Gold (PG) Sun 12.20. Unlimited Screening: Pain And Glory (Spanish) (15) Mon 7.45. Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut + Q&A (15) Tue 7.30. IMAX 2D: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 1.10, 4.40, 8.10. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed 11.10, 2.40, 5.10, 7.10; Thu 11.10, 2.40, 6.10, 7.10.

New Park (01243 786650): 1900 (18) Fri 10.30. Phoenix Romance (15) Fri 11.00. Leto (15) Fri 1.30; Thu 9.00. Outrage (PG) Fri 1.45. The Dresser (12A) Fri 2.00. Battle For Sevastopol (15) Fri 4.00; Sun 1.15. The Conductor (15) Fri 4.15. Ghost In The Shell (tbc) Fri 6.30. The Grand Ballet Hotel (12A) Fri 7.00. XY Chelsea (15) Fri 8.45. Working Woman (12A) Fri 9.00; Sat 1.30. Bozkir, Look At The Birds (12A) Sat 11.00. Daisies (15) Sat 1.45. Under The Volcano (15) Sat 2.00. The Last Inhabitant (tbc) Sat 3.30. Capital In The 21st Century (12A) Sat 3.45; Sun 9.00. The Souvenir (15) Sat 6.00; Sun 12.30. Another Time, Another Place (15) Sat 6.15. Edge Of The Knife (15) Sat 8.15. A Clockwork Orange (18) Sat 8.30. Saturday Night And Sunday Morning (PG) Sun 10.30. British Made (15) Sun 11.00. The Merchant Of Venice (PG) Sun 1.00. Spartacus (tbc) Sun 3.15. A New Leaf (U) Sun 3.30. The Man Who Got Carter (15) Sun 6.15. Happy Ending (15) Sun 6.30; Mon 3.45. Get Carter (15) Sun 8.45. Shakespeare-Wallah (PG) Mon 10.30. King Petar The First (15) Mon 1.00; Wed 6.30. Ash Is Purest White (15) Mon 1.00. Albert Finney – A Star Who Chose His Own Path (PG) Mon 1.30. Charlie Bubbles (tbc) Mon 3.30. Before The Revolution (15) Mon 5.45. This Weekend Will Change Your Life (15) Mon 6.00. Clara (15) Mon 8.30. Transit (15) Mon 9.00; Tue 1.15. Heat And Dust (15) Tue 10.30. Dragonflies Only Live For 24 Hours (15) Tue 11.00. From Graphic Novel To Film (PG) Tue 1.30.

The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg (U) Tue 2.00. Phoenix (15) Tue 3.30; Thu 12.15. Persepolis (12A) Tue 3.45;

Gumshoe (12A) Tue 5.45; Wed 1.00. Non-Fiction (15) Tue 6.00; Wed 4.00. 1984 (tbc) Tue 7.45. Have You Seen My Movie? (12A) Tue 8.15. The Tango Lesson (15) Tue 8.30. Our Time (15) Wed 10.30. Inclusive (15) Wed 11.00. Woman With A Movie Camera (PG) Wed 1.30. Another Day Of Life (15) Wed 2.00; Thu 10.30. Morvern Callar (15) Wed 3.45. White Mischief (15) Wed 6.15. Performance (18) Wed 8.30. The Conformist (15) Wed 8.45; Thu 1.30. Kings (15) Wed 9.00; Thu 2.15. The Rift (15) Thu 11.00. Little Women (PG) Thu 1.00. Bloody Milk (15) Thu 3.30. Bait (15) Thu 4.15. Shoot The Moon (15) Thu 6.00. Under The Knife (PG) Thu 6.15. Michel Petrucciani (PG) Thu 8.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film September 10.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 10.40, 2.40; Sun 10.40; Wed & Thu 11.10. Animals (15) Fri & Sat 10.00. Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri & Sat 9.00, 10.50; Sun & Mon 9.00; Tue 9.10; Wed & Thu 8.40. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri & Sat 2.45, 5.40, 8.20, 11.00; Sun, Mon & Tue 2.45, 5.40, 8.20; Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.20, 8.10. Movies For Juniors: Charming (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00; Wed & Thu 10.10. IMAX 2D: Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri & Sat 10.00, 1.10, 4.30, 7.45, 10.45; Sun & Mon 10.00, 1.10, 4.30, 7.45; Tue 10.00, 1.10, 4.30. 4DX 2D: Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 11.40, 2.50, 6.00, 9.15; Tue 11.40, 2.50, 6.00, 9.00; Wed & Thu 11.40, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri & Sat 10.50, 2.00, 3.40, 5.20, 7.00, 8.30, 10.00; Sun & Mon 10.50, 2.00, 3.40, 5.20, 7.00, 8.30; Tue 10.50, 2.00, 3.40, 5.20, 7.00, 8.00; Wed & Thu 12.50, 4.00, 5.00 7.20, 8.00. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00, 12.15; Wed & Thu 11.15. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00; Wed & Thu 10.20. Midsommar (18) Fri & Sat 10.10. Urdu: Parey Hut Love (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.10. 3D: Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00; Wed & Thu 11.30. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.50, 1.20, 2.30, 3.50, 6.20; Wed & Thu 10.20, 12.45, 2.10, 3.20, 5.50. 2D SCREENX: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 5.15. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 1.50, 8.15; Wed & Thu 12.15, 3.10, 8.20. Urdu: Superstar (tbc) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.40. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.00, 1.30, 3.45, 6.15, 7.50; Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.20, 4.45. The Art Of Racing In The Rain (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.30, 2.20, 4.50, 7.40; Wed & Thu 11.45, 2.40, 5.30, 8.15. The Current War (12A) Fri & Sat 10.15. The Lion King (PG) Fri & Sat 10.10, 11.10, 12.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.00, 9.50; Sun 10.10, 11.10, 12.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.00; Mon 10.10, 11.10, 12.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 8.00; Tue 10.10, 11.10, 12.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.30; Wed & Thu 10.00, 11.00, 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 2.50, 3.50, 4.50, 5.40, 7.20, 8.30. The Sun Is Also A Star (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.10, 5.00, 8.30; Wed & Thu 12.20, 5.00, 7.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Sat 10.20, 11.45, 1.00, 2.15, 4.45, 7.30; Sun 10.20, 11.30, 2.50, 4.45, 7.30; Mon 10.20, 11.45, 1.00, 2.15, 4.45, 7.00; Tue 10.20, 11.45, 1.00, 2.15, 4.45, 7.20; Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 2.20, 3.30, 6.00. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 5.30; Wed 7.40. Bring The Soul: The Movie (PG) Sun 2.00. Medicinema Screening: Dora And The City Of Gold (PG) Sun 1.00. Unlimited Screening: Pain And Glory (Spanish) (15) Mon 7.45. IMAX 2D: Apocalypse Now – The Final Cut – Q&A (15) Tue 7.30. IMAX 2D: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 12.40, 4.10, 7.50. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 1.40, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.40. Hindi: Mission Mangal (12A) Thu 7.40.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film August 16.)

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 12.00; Sun 11.30. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.15, 1.20; Sat 1.20; Sun 10.50, 3.25. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 2.35, 6.00, 8.35; Sun 10.00, 12.50, 5.40, 8.15; Wed & Thu 2.35, 6.00. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 12.15, 3.35; Sun 12.50, 3.15. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 5.10, 8.00; Sun 5.25, 8.15; Wed & Thu 5.10, 8.30. Kids Crew: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.20. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 8.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 2.15, 7.45; Sat-Thu 2.15. Adventure Boyz (PG) Fri 11.00. The Current War (12A) Sat-Thu 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film September 20.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film September 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Tue & Thu 10.30, 1.30, 4.00; Sun 2.00, 4.30; Mon & Wed 10.30, 4.15. The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri, Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.45, 1.00, 3.10; Sun 2.30; Mon 10.00, 12.10. The Current War (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.15, 8.15; Mon 2.30, 5.15, 8.15. Pavarotti (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 7.45; Mon & Wed 1.30, 7.45. NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Mon 7.00. Vita And Victoria (12A) Thu 4.45, 8.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri 2.30, 5.00, 8.45; Sat 2.30, 4.30, 8.30; Sun 10.00, 12.15, 1.45, 4.00, 7.45; Mon 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 9.00; Tue 5.00, 8.45; Wed 5.45; Thu 11.00, 4.00; Silver Screen: Tue 10.00, 1.15; Baby Club: Wed 11.30. The Lion King (PG) Fri 10.00, 1.45, 3.30, 5.45, 8.00; Sat 10.00, 11.30, 1.30, 3.30, 5.30, 7.30; Sun 10.45, 1.00, 3.10, 4.45, 7.00; Mon 11.30, 2.30, 6.15, 8.15; Tue 11.00, 2.00, 6.00, 8.00; Wed 10.00, 2.45, 4.00, 8.45; Thu 10.00, 1.00, 5.00, 8.30. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Sat, 9.00; Sun 8.30; Mon 3.15; Tue 4.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 12.50, 6.30; Sat 10.45, 12.50, 6.30; Sun 9.45, 6.00; Mon 10.00, 12.40, 5.30; Tue 10.30, 12.50, 3.30; Wed 10.45, 1.20; Thu 10.30, 2.00. Members’ Preview: Pain And Glory (15) Mon 8.00. Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut (15) Tue 7.00. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed 12.45, 4.20, 7.00, 8.00; Thu 1.15, 4.30, 7.00, 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 12.)

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri 2.30, 5.0, 8.15; Sat 2.20, 5.10, 8.15; Sun 2.20, 5.10, 8.05. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 8.00. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri 12.05, 6.00; Sat & Sun 12.10, 2.00, 4.05. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 8.25; Sat 8.00; Sun 8.15. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri 9.55, 12.15; Sat & Sun 10.05, 11.50. The Lion King (PG) Fri 9.45, 2.50, 5.35, 8.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 2.50, 5.35, 8.30. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 10.00, 12.25; Sat & Sun 12.30, 6.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Yesterday (12A) Sat 8.45; Sun 12.15; Mon 12.30; Tue 2.30; Wed & Thu 2.45. The Lion King (PG) Fri 10.10; Sat 6.15; Sun 10.10, 2.50; Mon 10.00; Tue 12.10; Wed & Thu 10.10, 12.10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 10.00; Mon 3.50; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 10.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sun, Wed & Thu 12.45; Sat 4.00; Mon 1.35; Tue 12.15. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri-Tue 3.00, 8.15; Wed & Thu 3.00, 8.30. Animals (15) Fri-Thu 5.45. Worthing Summer Cinema Outdoor Screening: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 7.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.15. Only You (15) Sat 12.20; Sun 5.30; Mon 6.00. Metropolitan Opera: Romeo Et Juliete (12A) Sat 12.30. Worthing Summer Cinema Outdoor Screening: Mamma Mia Double Bill (PG) Sat 6.00. Worthing Summer Cinema Outdoor Screening: The Favourite (15) Sun 7.45. Midsommar (18) Sun 8.10; Mon 8.35; Tue 5.00. Silver Screen: Blinded By The Light (12A) Mon 11.00. Apocalypse Now: Final Cut (15) Tue 8.00. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Wed & Thu 5.15, 8.15.