West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, August 15-21

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

GIGS

Open Music Jam: The Kings Arms, Billingshurst, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The Good Lovelies: 7.45pm, £16, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. With Special Guest Jamie Freeman, in association with 22o5 promotion.

STAGE

Oklahoma: Until September 7, from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, cft.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too. And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems. Ado Annie’s beau Will Parker is back from chasing steers in Kansas City, where he won the fifty dollars her father insists Will must have to marry her. But this irrepressible farm girl won’t be bought quite so easily. Luckily for this love-struck crew of spirited ranchers and bronco busters, wise Aunt Eller is riding ahead of the herd.”

8 Hotels: Until August 24, from £20, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, cft.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “1944. America. Celebrated actor, singer and political campaigner Paul Robeson – forever associated with ‘Ol’ Man River’ – is touring the country as the eponymous hero in Shakespeare’s Othello. His Desdemona is the brilliant young actress Uta Hagen. Her husband, the Broadway star José Ferrer, plays Iago. All the actors are friends. But in mid-century American society, they are not all equals.”

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

COMMUNITY

Bazaar Indian Summer Market: Until August 26, 10.30am-5pm, Sussex Prairie Gardens, Henfield. Every day except August 20. An event in Marquees in Sussex Prairie Garden. Gorgeous clothes in cottons and vintage sari silk,semi precious designer jewellery, scarves,home furnishings and gifts – all ethically traded from India.

Horsham District Street Pianos: Horsham Celebration Event. Horsham Railway Station, hdculture.co.uk. This celebration event will showcase all the work done by QEII Silver Jubilee School. Sing-a-longs, musicians, performers and more.

Walk: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, lanes and Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. £1.50 parking charge. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

The Beat Merchants: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Boomers: The Railway Inn - Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

New Town Karma Presents: The Buzzards, XOXO and Adalia, The Comic Shop, Crawley, 7pm-11pm.

STAGE

The Red Lion: Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm, £10, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A Horsham District Year of Culture event.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

COMMUNITY

Ashington Festival: A large village day and a fun day for all ages for the local community and surrounding areas. It starts with a colourful Carnival at 1.30pm parading through the village. On the Recreation Ground there will be a Harris Brothers funfair, a fun dog show, car boot sale, flower show, classic car show and lots of stalls and sideshows. There is a an arena and stage acts performing through the afternoon and evening. Firework display at 10pm.

Big Art Workshop: Mannings Heath Village Hall, hdculture.co.uk. Create a big impact with this art workshop for children. Design and make a large sculpture to display in the community and make a butterfly puppet to take home.

Magog Morris Dancers 45th birthday Celebration: 10am, Carfax Amphitheatre, The Onslow Arms and Leonardslee Gardens, hdculture2019.co.uk.

The Schooner Radio Controlled Group: 10am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday, free, Leonardslee Gardens, Horsham, hdculture2019.co.uk. Model Radio Controlled Boats and Yachts Display: see the Schooner Radio Controlled Group on the Lakes at Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens.

Walk: Meet 10.30am in the car park above Barns Green village hall, RH13 0PT. 4.5 mile HDC walk via Alder Copse, Pratts Farm, Brooks Green. Some gates and stiles. May be muddy. No dogs. 2 hrs. Douglas 01403 268807 or Pauline 07779 671568.

GIGS

Horsham Battle of the Bands: Cover acts and Original Bands finals, Human Nature Garden, Horsham, 12pm-9pm.

Horsham Rocks Presents: Rhythmic the Hat Man, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

Black Heart Angel: The Swan, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Blue Stragglers & The Farmboys: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Disney’s Aladdin Jnr: The Hawth Summer School production. Sat 2pm & 7.30pm, Sun 2pm & 7pm, £10 (kids and over 60s £8.50, family of four £32), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. A magically updated version of the Disney classic performed by talented 7-18 year olds.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

COMMUNITY

Eid event: In Crawley’s Cherrylane Park between 12pm and 7pm. Everyone can enjoy a day of family fun and food. There will be small rides, inflatables featuring animal bouncers and food stalls. A free entry event for local and surrounding communities.

Walk: Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd (B2195), Horsham. 2.3 miles HDC woodland walk, some of it will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Livi In The Middle: Southwater Country Park, Horsham, 12pm-2pm.

Mannings Heath Midsummer Party: £2-£8, 5pm, Mannings Heath Golf & Wine Estate, hdculture2019.co.uk. Enjoy a local produce market, famous BBQ, fairground rides, and fabulous fireworks and laser show. Featuring live entertainment from The Violet Jive.

Picnic on the Square: Horsham Sports Club, 2pm-7pm.

The Hangover Sessions: Tony Stone, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 3pm-7pm.

The Quicks: The Bear, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

Jon McDevitt: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, Horsham, 4pm-6pm.

Riverboat Shuffle: The Hornbrook Inn, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

COMEDY

Romesh Ranganathan – Work in Progress: Monday to Wednesday, 8pm, £20, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

Air ACES: Arun & Chichester (Air) Enthusiasts Society. ‘Keys don’t float – everything that you need to knowabout flying boats’. Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Bryan Pill, is a qualified Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) - USA - float plane instructor. Bryan will be telling everybody about everything you need to know about float flying. A talk for everyone, not just those interested in aviation. Entrance for Air ACES members is £3, guests £5 and under 16’s free. Tickets on sale at the door, on the evening, no pre-booking. Doors open at 6.45pm, no reserved seating. Info: www.airaces.org.uk,

01243 823007.

FILM

Steyning on Film: 10.30am-4.30pm, free, until November, Steyning Museum, hdculture2019.co.uk.

GIGS

Warnham Jazz Club: Warnham Comrades Club, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield,8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

COMMUNITY

WALK: Park at the far end of the Rookwood Golf Course car park, Horsham (RH12 3RR), and meet 10am at the car park entrance. 4.5 - 5 mile HDC walk to Warnham passing through the deer farm and park. Some stiles. Returning to Rookwood for refreshments. Walking boots advised. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Michael 07719 467861.

GIGS

Caribbean Party: Free-£10, Thakeham Village Hall, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. Family friendly. Dance to favourite tunes played by a small steel band (Blue Steel) led by Jim Bernardin. Wear your loudest shirt.

Open Mic: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri-Thu 12.00. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri-Thu 8.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 2.20, 5.10, 7.00. Yesterday (12A) Fri-Thu 4.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri-Thu 1.15.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 4.45, 8.20; Sun 4.45, 8.40; Wed & Thu 1.50, 8.20. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 10.00, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Tue 10.00, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 7.50. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Sun 1.40, 5.50, 9.00. Good Boys (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.40, 1.50, 4.10, 6.30, 8.50; Wed & Thu 1.30, 3.50, 6.10, 8.30. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 12.15; Sun 12.40; Wed & Thu 11.30. IMAX 2D: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri-Thu 1.10, 4.40, 8.10. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.10, 2.40, 6.10, 7.10; Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.40, 6.20, 7.10. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 11.30; Sun 11.15; Wed & Thu 11.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 2.00, 7.00; Sun 7.00; Wed & Thu 4.30. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.00, 1.30; Wed & Thu 10.00, 12.20. IMAX 2D: The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 10.20. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 11.20, 2.10, 4.00, 5.00, 7.50; Tue 11.20, 2.10, 4.00, 5.00, 7.30; Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 10.20; Sun, Wed & Thu 10.10. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri-Thu 10.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.20, 5.50; Sun 12.50, 3.20, 6.10. Uglydolls (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 10.00, 12.10, 2.30, 4.50; Sun, Wed & Thu 10.30, 12.10, 2.30, 4.50. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.30. André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert – Shall We Dance? (U) Sun 3.00. ENO Screen: The Mikado Encore (2015) (PG) Mon 7.30. Unlimited Screening: Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15) Tue 8.00. Angel Has Fallen (15) Wed & Thu 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 7.30, 9.00.

New Park (01243 786650): Meeting Gorbachev (PG) Fri 10.30; Thu 2.00. The Gendelyk (15) Fri 11.00. A Faithful Man (15) Fri 12.30. Persepolis (12A) Fri 1.00. The Dresser (12A) Fri 1.30. Permission (12A) Fri 2.15; Tue 4.45. The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg (U) Fri 4.00. The Biggest Little Farm (12A) Fri 4.15; Sat 2.45. Mouthpiece (15) Fri 6.00. Il Postino (PG) Fri 6.15. Last Tango In Paris (18) Fri 8.30; Sat 2.15. Bait (15) Fri 9.00. Woodstock (12A) Sat 10.30. Stray (15) Sat 11.00. Chocolat (tbc) Sat 1.45. The Merchant Of Venice (PG) Sat 4.15. The Grand Ballet Hotel (12A) Sat 4.45. Pain And Glory (15) Sat 6.30; Sun 9.00. Giant Little Ones (15) Sat 6.45. Under The Volcano (15) Sat 8.30. The Shiny Shrimps (15) Sat 9.00; Thu 4.00. Don’t Look Now (15) Sun 10.30. American Mirror: Intimations Of Immortality (15) Sun 11.00. Portrait Of A Lady (15) Sun 12.45. Maborosi (12A) Sun 1.00. Bread And Tulips (15) Sun 1.30. Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème (12A) Sun 3.30. Elsa And Fred (12A) Sun 4.00. The Fireflies Are Gone (15) Sun 6.00. Romantic Road (15) Sun 6.30. Bloody Milk (15) Sun 8.30. Kind Hearts And Coronets (U) Mon 10.30. The Apple (PG) Mon 11.00. The Red Collar (12A) Mon 12.45; Tue 7.00. Il Posto (PG) Mon 1.00. Pictures Of Lily (15) Mon 1.30. Hotel Mumbai (15) Mon 2.45; Wed 8.45. Erin Brockovich (15) Mon 3.45; Tue 2.15. A Faithful Man (15) Mon 5.15. Walkabout (12A) Mon 6.15. Jazz And Film: Annie Ross (PG) Mon 7.30. After Life (PG) Mon 8.15. The Last Emperor (15) Tue 10.30. Leave Now (15) Tue 11.00. Only You (15) Tue 2.30. Sex And Death: The Cinema Of Bernardo Bertolucci (PG) Tue 2.45. The Flood (15) Tue 5.00; Wed 2.00. Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things (PG) Tue 6.45. The Chambermaid (15) Tue 9.00. The Man Who Fell To Earth (18) Wed 10.30. The Person Who Is Not (15) Wed 11.00. The Sheltering Sky (15) Wed 1.15. Time After Time (PG) Wed 1.30. Prosecuting Evil (12A) Wed 3.45. Varda By Agnès (15) Wed 4.00. Nobody Knows (tbc) Wed 5.45. Leonardo: The Works (tbc) Wed 6.30. Blue Note Records: Beyond The Notes (15) Wed 8.30; Thu 1.30. Apocalypse Now (15) Thu 10.30. Go To Hell And Turn Left (15) Thu 11.00. Two For The Road (PG) Thu 1.00. Still Walking (U) Thu 3.30. Bad Timing (18) Thu 6.00. Surprise Film 2019 (15) Thu 6.15. Count Basie (PG) Thu 8.30. Kurier (15) Thu 9.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film September 10.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.40; Wed & Thu 10.50. Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri & Sat 10.30. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.40, 8.50; Wed & Thu 3.40, 8.15. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.50, 12.10, 1.30, 2.50, 5.20, 8.00; Wed & Thu 10.50, 12.20, 1.30, 2.50, 5.20, 7.50. 4DX 2D: Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.40, 2.50, 6.00, 9.10. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri & Sat 10.40, 1.50, 5.00, 7.10, 8.10, 10.20; Sun 10.40, 1.50, 5.00, 7.10, 8.10; Mon 10.40, 1.50, 5.00, 8.10; Tue 10.40, 1.50, 5.00, 7.10; Wed & Thu 11.00, 12.50, 2.10, 4.00, 5.20, 7.10, 8.30. Good Boys (15) Fri & Sat 1.50, 4.10, 6.30, 7.40, 9.00, 10.00; Sun, Mon & Tue 1.50, 4.10, 6.30, 7.40, 9.00; Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.10, 6.30, 8.45. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.30; Wed & Thu 10.20. Hindi: Mission Mangal (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.20; Wed & Thu 8.10. IMAX 2D: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.40, 4.10, 7.50; Wed & Thu 12.40, 4.10, 7.40. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri & Sat 1.40, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.40, 9.40, 10.40; Sun, Mon & Tue 1.40, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.40; Wed & Thu 1.40, 5.10, 6.30, 8.40. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.20, 2.15; Wed & Thu 10.40, 1.10. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 1.45, 4.10, 8.15; Wed & Thu 10.30, 4.00, 8.50. The Angry Birds Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.20, 12.50, 3.20, 5.50. The Art Of Racing In The Rain (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon 10.10, 11.10, 12.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.30, 7.20, 8.30, 10.10; Sun 10.10, 11.10, 12.20, 1.10, 2.10, 4.10, 5.30, 7.20, 8.30; Tue 10.10, 11.10, 12.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.30, 7.20, 8.30; Wed & Thu 10.20, 11.50, 1.10, 2.40, 4.00, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.10. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon& Tue 10.00; Wed & Thu 10.10. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.40, 11.50, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20; Wed & Thu 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20. Uglydolls (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.40, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; Wed & Thu 10.40, 1.00, 3.30, 5.50. André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert – Shall We Dance? (U) Sun 3.00. ENO Screen: The Mikado Encore (2015) (PG) Mon 7.30. Unlimited Screening: Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15) Tue 8.00. Angel Has Fallen (15) Wed & Thu 11.30, 12.30, 2.20, 3.20, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Wed & Thu 10.10, 12.40, 3.10, 5.40.

The Hawth (01293 553636): RSC Encore: Measure For Measure (12A) Fri 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 11.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00; Sun 1.30. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri-Thu 1.00. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri-Thu 3.25. The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.35. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri-Tue 5.10, 8.00; Wed & Thu 5.10. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 4.20, 7.50; Sun 3.50, 7.20. Uglydolls (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.50; Sat 2.15; Sun 11.20. Good Boys (15) Fri-Thu 6.15, 8.30. Kids Crew: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.20. Angel Has Fallen (15) Wed & Thu 8.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film September 20.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film September 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri & Thu 10.15, 12.45, 3.10; Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.30, 1.00, 3.45; Sun 1.30, 4.15. Vita And Virginia (12A) Fri & Sat 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.30, 5.15, 7.45. Varda By Agnès (15) Fri 5.30, 8.15; Sat & Wed 8.15. The Chambermaid (15) Sun & Tue 8.15; Thu 5.30, 8.15. Faces Places (12A) Mon 8.15.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri & Sat 1.00, 4.40, 7.00, 8.15; Sun 1.00, 3.15, 4.45, 7.00; Mon 1.30, 4.00, 7.30, 8.40; Tue 1.00, 3.15, 7.00, 7.45; Wed 1.15, 5.00, 7.30; Thu 1.30, 6.45, 7.45. Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri & Sat 5.50; Sun 8.30; Mon 5.00; Tue 12.15; Wed 2.45, 8.40; Thu 2.00, 5.30. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri & Sat 10.45; Sun & Tue 9.45; Mon 10.30; Tue 9.45, 12.15; Thu 11.00. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Sat 3.00; Tue 5.15; Baby Club: Wed 10.10. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Sat 9.45, 1.30; Sun 1.40; Mon 11.00, 3.00; Tue 10.15; Wed 5.45; Thu 10.20, 4.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri & Sat 10.00, 12.15, 4.00, 8.45; Sun 10.00, 12.15, 4.20, 7.30; Mon 12.00, 1.00, 5.40, 8.00; Tue 11.15, 2.15, 4.45, 8.15; Wed 10.50, 1.40, 4.30, 8.20; Thu 11.15, 1.00, 4.50, 8.20. Relaxed Screening: The Lion King (PG) Sun 11.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 12.)

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Angel Has Fallen (15) Wed & Thu 8.30. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.00, 12.00, 2.25; Sat & Sun 9.40, 12.35, 2.40; Mon 9.45, 11.55, 2.20. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri-Tue 8.15. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.10, 5.05, 8.00; Mon 2.10, 6.45, 8.00. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Fri-Thu 11.55. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri-Thu 5.30. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 9.50. The Lion King (PG) Fri & Tue 2.45, 5.25, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.05, 5.25, 8.30; Mon 2.40, 5.20, 8.30; Wed & Thu 2.45, 5.25, 8.20. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 9.45, 12.25; Sat & Sun 3.05; Mon 9.40, 12.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Blinded By The Light (12A) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 8.35; Sat, Mon & Wed 5.30. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sun, Wed & Thu 11.30; Dementia Friendly: Tue 11.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri-Thu 10.15. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 5.30; Sat, Mon & Wed 8.35. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Sat 1.30, 5.15, 8.00; Mon 1.45, 5.15, 8.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri-Thu 12.30, 2.50. Saturday Morning Pictures: Aladdin (PG) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: The Lion King (PG) Mon 11.00.