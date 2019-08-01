West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, August 1-8

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

COMMUNITY

ERIC CUSICK AND THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF THE DALEKS: Until August 31, free, All libraries in the Horsham District. A spokesperson said: “The designer of these aggressive creatures was Raymond Cusick from Horsham and the creature he created was the Dalek. How Raymond came up with his design and how these iconic creatures have continued to appear in so many of the 840 episodes of ‘Dr Who’ will be considered in our free booklet ‘The World of the Daleks’ in Horsham Library where Dr Who story books, DVD’s and CD’s will also be available.” Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

CONCERTS

OKLAHOMA: Until September 7, from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, cft.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too. And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems. Ado Annie’s beau Will Parker is back from chasing steers in Kansas City, where he won the fifty dollars her father insists Will must have to marry her. But this irrepressible farm girl won’t be bought quite so easily. Luckily for this love-struck crew of spirited ranchers and bronco busters, wise Aunt Eller is riding ahead of the herd.”

GIGS

80’S MANIA: 7.30pm, £26.50 (discount £24.50), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Europe’s Official Long-Standing Premier 1980’s Multi-Tribute Concert Show.

SHOWCASE THURSDAYS: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

8 HOTELS: Until August 24, from £20, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, cft.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “1944. America. Celebrated actor, singer and political campaigner Paul Robeson – forever associated with ‘Ol’ Man River’ – is touring the country as the eponymous hero in Shakespeare’s Othello. His Desdemona is the brilliant young actress Uta Hagen. Her husband, the Broadway star José Ferrer, plays Iago. All the actors are friends. But in mid-century American society, they are not all equals.”

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

GIGS

BOWIE EXPERIENCE: 7.30pm, £26.50, Young Dudes Discount for under 14s £12.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Bowie Experience continues to amaze audiences with astounding attention to detail.

ROCK OFF: ‘No Incinerator 4 Horsham’ event, The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-1am.

GIGNITE: Tidal Rave, The Farmboys and Pandora’s Box, The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8pm-11pm.

THE JONNY HEPBIR QUINTET: Steyning Centre, Steyning, 8pm-11pm.

BILLY NOMATES: Rising Sun, Nutbourne, 8pm-11pm.

THE ELECTRIC TROUBADOURS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

PAUL STANWORTH: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

JASON FALLOON: The Kings Arms, Billingshurst, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

COMMUNITY

COFFEE MORNING: Burgess Hill Methodist Church, London road (entrance off Gloucester road), Come along for a hot drink and a chat, 10.30am till 11.30am. All welcome.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLES: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4.30pm, £15, Amerley Museum, 01798 831370. This event will host a display of interesting and historic commercial vehicles from before and after the Second World War. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

HORSHAM DISTRICT STREET PIANOS – BILLINGSHURST CELEBRATION EVENT: Chestnut Tree House Charity Shop, Billingshurst. This celebration event will showcase all the amazing work done by Billingshurst Primary School. There will be sing-a-longs, musicians, performers and more. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

THE LOXWOOD JOUST: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm, The Loxwood Meadow near Billingshurst, £4-£39. The Loxwood Joust is the most spectacular mediaeval festival in the Realm with an unrivalled programme of mediaeval mayhem.

GIGS

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Choro Bandido, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-6pm.

HIGH OCTANE JUNKIES: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

SONIC DELUXE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

TITANIC DANCE BAND: Slinfold Cricket Club, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

MOJO: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

BIG YELLOW TAXI: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO QUEEN – MAJESTY: 7.30pm, £26, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The ultimate night celebrating one of the greatest bands of all time.

STAGE

THE WIZARD OF OZ – YOUNG PERFORMERS EDITION: 2pm, £6-£8, Chequer Mead Theatre, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Watch all the talented young performers from Chequer Mead’s summer workshop as they perform the classic story of The Wizard of Oz.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

COMMUNITY

HISTORIC CYCLES DAY; £15, Amberley Industrial Museum, Arundel. With exhibitors and visitors welcome to come in period dress, watch the bicycles ride around he Museum in an afternoon procession. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk

Shelley Birthday Bike Ride: Free, Warnham Local Nature Reserve, Horsham. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, entrance £5.50 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

FILM

GLYNDEBOURNE PRESENTS: The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflote) – Live. 5.30pm, £13.50-£16.50, Chequer Mead Theatre, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Composed just months before his death, Mozart’s most magical comedy The Magic Flute returns to Glyndebourne for the first time in over a decade.

GIGS

JASON FALLOON: The Bear, Horsham, 3.30pm-6pm.

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-8pm.

Roger Graham’s Select Syncopators: 12pm, £5-£12, Mannings Heath Golf & Wine Estate. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

OTHER

ALADDIN JR: The Hawth Summer School. 10am-4.30pm, £275 (THYT members: £250). Until August 16, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

WE MADE A MUSICAL – SHOW IN A WEEK: 10am-4pm, £150 (£125 siblings), Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. The multi award winning writers and directors from Act Too return with another weeklong creative workshop for kids aged 8yrs and up this summer.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

COMEDY

OPEN MIC COMEDY – SUMMER: free, Anchor Hotel, Horsham. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

UKULELE JAM: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

THE FRED WOODS BIG BAND: Horsham Sports Club, 8pm-11pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, 7.30pm-11pm.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

STAGE

FRANKENSTEIN: 7pm, £15 (discounts £12), child £10. Family of 4 £38, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. This gripping tale is now a brand-new musical production created by Illyria.

