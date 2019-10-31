West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday, October 31, to Wednesday, November 6

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

COMEDY

John Robins: Hot Shame, 7.30pm, £18.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the Denbies Hillside National Trust car park on Ranmore Common Road (RH5 6SR TQ141503). NOTE: car park charge for non-National Trust members. 5.5 mile HDC walk within wooded valleys around the Polesden Lacey estate. No stiles. Some steep slopes and moderate inclines. 2 hrs 15 mins. Geoff 01403 258180.

FILM

Northern Ballet in Cinema: Dracula, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. On screen.

GIGS

Shalamar – Gold Greatest Hits Tour: 7.30pm, £35, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. All the big hits from original members Howard Hewett, Jeffrey Daniel alongside Carolyn Griffey.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the car park above Barns Green Village Hall, enter by way of the car park outside the Village Hall which is marked by yellow road markings RH13 0PT. 2 miles HDC Health walk. Firm going underfoot. One gentle incline, some views, can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins. Chatter 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

Elaine Delmar: 7.45pm, £17, Studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. One of the great British jazz voices performing some of the 20th Century’s most iconic songs.

Melrose Quartet: 8pm, £15/£13, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. A folk band featuring leading English musicians Nancy Kerr, James Fagan, Jess and Richard Arrowsmith.

FILM

Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman (PG): 2pm, £17.50 (children £13, groups 10 or more: 1 free for every 10), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. With lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud as you want.

Sing-a-long-a Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): 7.30pm, £17.50 (children £13, groups 10 or more: 1 free for every 10), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

GIGS

GIGNITE: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8.30pm-11pm.

Liam Carter: The Stout House, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Wild Rocket: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Boomers: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

Milkshake! Live – Milkshake Monkey’s Musical: £17, 12pm, 3.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Starring Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and the Floogals, alongside two Milkshake Presenters.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

COMEDY

Andrew Lawrence – Clean: 7.45pm, £14 (discounts £12), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

CONCERTS

Thank You For The Music: The ultimate tribute to ABBA. 7.30pm, £24.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

COMMUNITY

Barn dance: 7.30pm, £20, Rusper Village Hall, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. Barn dance with a fish and chip supper.

GIGS

Minesweepers: The Bedford, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Jukebox 6: The King’s Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

T-Slammers: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Leaf Hound: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Mister Park: The Crown, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Nigel Bagge & Mike Piggott: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8.30pm-11pm.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

COMMUNITY

Divine service: With medium Darren Hart, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels field, Yapton Road, Barnham.

GIGS

Jason Falloon: The Bear, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

Horsham Folk Club: The Drill Hall, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

COMMUNITY

Evening of mediumship: With medium Ivor Holland, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels field, Yapton Road, Barnham.

Southwater Local History Group: Talk on ‘The History of St Leonards Forest and its Iron Industry’. The speaker will be David Hilliam. Talk in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 7.30pm, non-members £3. Contact Jeremy Senneck on 01403 731247.

WALK: Meet 10am at West Sussex County Council car park next to the Downs Link at West Grinstead, immediately east of Orchard Restaurant (RH13 8LU, TQ183226), entrance opposite Park Lane. 5 miles HDC walk along the Downs Link, across fields to West Grinstead church. Dogs welcome. 2.5 hrs. Irene 01403 783637 / 07790 420752.

STAGE

Shakespeare Schools Festival 2019: Monday and Tuesday, 7pm, £10.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. In partnership with Shakespeare Schools Foundation.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Time and Time Again: 7.45pm, £13 (discounts £11), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Pitchy Breath presents a collection of new short plays from local writers.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2 - 3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

The Fred Woods Big Band: Horsham Sports Club, 8pm-11pm.

Ukulele Jam: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Stan’s Open Mic: The Stout House, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Skerryvore: 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A fusion of folk, trad, rock and Americana.

STAGE

Hormonal Housewives: 7.30pm, £27, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Starring Suzanne Shaw, Josephine Partridge and Julie Coombe.

The Masque of the Red Death: 7.45pm, £16.50 (discounts £14.50), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00. The Addams Family (PG) Fri-Sun 12.35, 3.05, 5.35; Mon, Tue & Wed 5.15; Thu 4.30. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri-Sun 8.00; Mon-Thu 7.45. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri-Sun 4.35, 7.30; Mon-Wed 7.15; Thu 5.00. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri-Sun 11.45, 2.10; Mon, Tue & Wed 5.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Abominable (U) Fri 10.00, 12.30, 3.00; Sat 11.30, 1.50, 4.10; Sun 11.00, 1.20. After The Wedding (12A) Fri 11.50, 2.30, 5.10, 7.50; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.30, 5.10, 8.50. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.15, 2.30, 4.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.00. Autism Friendly Screening: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sun 11.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri 1.30, 5.00, 7.10, 8.30; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.30, 5.00, 7.00, 8.20; Thu 1.30, 5.00, 7.10, 8.20. Downton Abbey (PG) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50. Gemini Man (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.40. IMAX 2D: Joker (15) Fri 4.10; Sat 4.00; Sun 5.10. Joker (15) Fri 12.30, 3.20, 6.00, 7.30, 8.50; Sat 12.30, 3.10, 6.00, 7.30, 8.50; Sun 12.30, 5.10, 6.10, 7.30, 8.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40. IMAX 2D: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat 10.10; Sun 10.00. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.50. Sorry We Missed You (15) Fri 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10; Sat & Sun 12.20, 2.50, 5.20, 7.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 2.50, 5.20, 8.00. IMAX 2D: Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri 1.10, 9.20; Sat 1.00, 8.00; Sun 12.50, 8.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 5.30. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri 11.45, 2.45, 5.45, 7.40; Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 9.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40, 4.15, 8.10. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.45, 3.00, 5.15; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.40. IMAX Unlimited Screening: The Aeronauts (PG) Fri 7.00; Sun 6.00. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Fri 11.00, 5.30; Sat 6.30; Sun 3.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 6.20. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need; The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 10.10; Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need; The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.40; Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need; Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. IMAX 2D: Jesus Is King (U) Sat 6.45; Sun 3.45. Judy (12A) Sat & Sun 12.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10. Official Secrets (15) Sat & Sun 2.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00. Countdown (15) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30. Secret Screening 1 (15) Mon 7.30. IMAX 2D: The Aeronauts (PG) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.00, 8.30. The Aeronauts (PG) Mon & Wed 12.10, 1.40, 5.40, 7.20; Tue & Thu 12.10, 1.40, 5.40, 7.30. ROH Live: Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A) Tue 7.15. Slayer: The Repentless Killogy (18) Wed 7.30. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

New Park (01243 786650): Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri 1.30. The Farewell (12A) Fri 3.45; Sun 1.15; Mon 1.30; Tue 6.00; Wed 5.00. Mystify: Michael Hutchence (150 Fri 6.00; Sat 8.45; Thu 2.45. Song And Dance On Film – The Sequel (PG) Fri 6.30. Non-Fiction (2019) (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 6.30; Sun 5.45; Mon 3.45; Tue 8.15; Thu 12.30. Good Posture (15) Sat 12.00; Sun 8.15; Mon 6.15; Tue 3.45; Wed 12.45. Metropolitan Opera 2019: Manon (PG) Sat 2.00. Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet (PG) Sun 3.30. A Faithful Man (2019) (15) Mon 8.30; Tue 1.45; Wed 3.00; Thu 5.00. Faust (1926) (PG) Tue 8.30. Triple Ballet (2019) (PG) Wed 7.30. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00. NT Live: Fleabag (15) Thu 9.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): ROH Live: Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A) Tue 7.15. They Shall Not Grow Old (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Abominable (U) Fri & Sat 10.40, 12.10, 1.10, 3.30, 5.50; Sun 10.40, 12.10, 1.10, 3.30, 5.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.20, 4.50. After That Wedding (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 4.50, 8.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 5.30, 8.10. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri & Sat 10.10, 11.10, 12.30, 1.30, 2.50, 5.15; Sun 10.10, 12.30, 1.30, 2.50, 5.15; Mon & Wed 12.30, 2.50, 5.10; Tue 12.30, 2.50, 5.00; Thu 12.15, 2.30, 4.45. Autism Friendly Screening: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sun 11.00. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.30. Tamil: Bigil – The Uncut Version (15) Fri 8.20, 10.20; Sat & Sun 7.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.20. Countdown (15) Fri 9.00, 10.20; Sat 8.40, 10.20; Sun 8.40. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri & Sat 11.50, 1.50, 3.10, 5.10, 6.30, 7.30, 8.30, 9.50, 10.50; Sun 11.50, 1.50, 3.10, 5.10, 6.30, 7.30, 8.30; Mon, Tue & Wed 12.20, 2.00, 3.40, 5.20, 7.00, 8.40; Thu 12.30, 2.00, 3.50, 5.20, 7.10, 8.40. Downton Abbey (PG) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30. 2D SCREENX: Gemini Man (12A) Fri-Thu 9.10. Gemini Man (12A) Fri 2.30, 5.20; Sat 12.10, 5.20; Sun 11.40, 2.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.10. Hindi: Housefull 4 (12A) Fri 8.40; Sat 8.15; Sun 8.30. IMAX 2D: Joker (15) Fri & Sat 4.10; Sun 5.00. Joker (15) Fri & Sat 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 7.40, 8.50, 10.30; Sun 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 7.40, 8.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.00, 6.00, 7.20, 8.50. IMAX 2D: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. 2D SCREENX: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri-Thu 12.30, 3.20, 6.10. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.30; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Thu 11.00, 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. Sorry We Missed You (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.45, 5.20, 7.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 3.20, 5.50, 8.45. 4DX 2D: Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri 11.00, 2.00, 5.00; Sat & Sun 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 9.00. IMAX 2D: Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri 1.00, 9.30; Sat 1.00, 8.00; Sun 12.50, 7.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 5.30. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri 12.00, 3.00, 6.00; Sat 10.30, 4.00, 10.20; Sun 10.30, 4.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 4.30, 7.40. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.20, 12.20, 1.40, 2.40, 4.00, 6.20; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 1.40, 4.00, 6.20. Unlimited Screening: IMAX: The Aeronauts (PG) Fri 7.00. Unlimited Screening: The Aeronauts (PG) Sun 6.00. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Fri 12.00, 3.50, 6.20, 8.45, 11.00; Sat 1.30, 3.50, 6.20, 8.45, 11.00; Sun 1.30, 3.50, 6.20, 8.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.40, 4.10, 6.40, 9.15. DanTDM Presents The Contest (U) Sat 3.00. IMAX 2D: Jesus Is King (U) Sat 6.50; Sun 3.45. Judy (12A) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40. Secret Screening 1 (15) Mon 7.30. 4DX 2D: The Aeronauts (PG) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.30, 4.00, 6.30. IMAX 2D: The Aeronauts (PG) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.00, 8.30. The Aeronauts (PG) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.00, 7.30. ROH Live: Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A) Tue 7.15. Slayer: The Repentless Killogy (18) Wed 7.30. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Sing-A-Long The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 2.00. Sing-A-Long Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 7.30.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 1.30; Mon & Wed 1.30, 5.45; Tue & Thu 1.40. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.30, 3.45; Mon & Wed 3.45; Tue & Thu 4.40. Abominable (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 1.30. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 4.50, 7.50; Tue 2.30, 5.25; Thu 2.30, 5.25. Joker (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.45. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 1.35, 4.10, 7.30; Tue & Thu 1.25, 4.15, 7.30. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Fri-Thu 8.20. Kids Crew: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.20. ROH Live: Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A) Tue 7.15. Silver Screen: Fishermen’s Friends (12A) Wed 10.30. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Metropolitan Opera Live Encore: Manon (Massenet) (12A) Sun 2.00. Exhibition On Screen: Leonard – The Works (12A) Tue 7.30. The Farewell (PG) Fri-Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Thu 11.00, 1.45, 4.35. Hustlers (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 5.30, 8.15; Thu 8.15. Family Film Fun: The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat 10.30. FHSE: Bait (15) Mon 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. The Aeronauts (PG) Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri & Sun 7.30; Sat 8.30. The Addams Family (PG) Fri 11.15, 12.30; Sat 10.45, 12.20; Sun 10.00, 12.20; Mon 10.00, 12.30, 4.30; Tue 10.15, 12.20, 4.15; Wed 12.30; Thu 11.15, 4.30. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Sat & Tue 10.00; Sun 10.50; Mon 10.45. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri 10.20, 3.00, 4.30; Sat 11.15, 1.30, 5.15; Sun 10.30, 1.10; Mon 2.00; Tue 1.45; Wed 3.00; Thu 11.40. Official Secrets (15) Fri 1.45; Sun 2.35; Mon 11.15; Wed 10.45. Joker (15) Fri 6.00, 9.00; Sat 6.00, 9.10; Sun & Tue 5.30, 8.30; Mon 5.30, 8.20; Wed 5.15, 8.50; Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri 1.15, 5.00, 8.30; Sat 2.15, 4.30, 8.00; Sun 1.40, 4.15, 7.50; Mon 1.00, 5.00, 7.00; Tue 12.50, 4.40, 8.10; Wed 1.50, 4.15, 7.45; Thu 12.30, 4.00, 7.30. Dantom Presents The Contest (U) Sat 2.45. Members’ Preview: The Aeronauts (PG) Sun 5.00. The Aeronauts (PG) Mon 2.50, 8.40; Tue 11.00; Wed 1.30, 6.00, 8.15; Thu 1.45, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 2.45; Baby Club: Wed 11.00. ROH Live: Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A) Tue 7.00. NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 6.50.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri & Mon 12.30, 2.25, 5.40; Sat & Sun 12.25, 2.30, 5.40; Tue, Wed & Thu 5.15. The Addams Family (PG) Fri & Mon 10.00, 12.10, 3.10; Sat & Sun 10.15, 12.15, 3.10; Tue 2.55, 6.10; Wed & Thu 3.00, 6.10. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 10.15. Joker (15) Fri & Mon 5.10, 8.30; Sat & Sun 5.15, 8.30; Tue 11.40, 4.20, 8.20; Wed & Thu 12.20, 2.25, 8.20. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 8.20; Tue 12.10, 8.15; Wed & Thu 11.35, 8.15. Abominable (U) Fri & Mon 10.10, 12.15; Sat & Sun 12.15. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 2.30, 5.20, 8.00; Sun 2.30, 5.20, 8.00; Tue 3.00, 5.00, 8.00; Wed & Thu 11.45, 5.05, 8.00. Weekend Morning Movie: Abominable (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Parent & Baby Screening: Doctor Sleep (15) Tue 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Judy (12A) Fri 12.30, 8.15; Sat 7.00; Sun 4.00. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri 10.00, 12.00, 3.15; Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.45, 3.00; Mon 10.20, 2.45; Tue 12.00; Wed 1.00; Thu 11.30. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 5.30; Sat 4.00; Sun 7.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri, Tue & Wed 2.10, 5.20, 8.30; Sat, Sun & Mon 12.30, 5.20, 8.30; Thu 12.00, 3.10, 6.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: The Greatest Showman (PG) Mon 11.00. The Aeronauts (PG) Mon 3.40, 6.00, 8.20; Tue 2.00, 4.20; Wed 11.45, 3.15, 5.45; Thu 1.40, 4.00; Dementia Friendly: Tue 11.45. ROH: Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A) Tue 7.15. Slayer: The Repentless Killogy (18) Wed 8.15. NT: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.