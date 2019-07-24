West Sussex County Times entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, July 25-31

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, JULY 25

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the Mucky Duck, Loxwood Road, Tismans Common, RH12 3BW. 4.5 mile relaxing HDC walk through fields and woodland. Inclines and stiles en route. Refreshments are available and can be pre ordered. 2.5 hrs. Pauline 07779671568 Douglas 01403 268807.

EXHIBITION

Graduate Show: The Art Academy London, in conjunction with It’s Magic Events, is bringing its Graduate Show 2019 to Haywards Heath. The art exhibition will be held in the Haywards Heath Baptist Church, Sussex Road. Sussex portrait artist Thomas Golunski will be giving an illustrative talk with a live demonstration on Friday evening, July 26, from 7pm-9.30pm. Exhibition opening times: Thursday, July 25, 10am-2pm and 4pm-9pm. Friday, July 26, 10am-2pm and 4pm-7pm. Saturday, July 27, 10am-4pm.

GIGS

Horsham Battle of the Bands: Orinal Bands, Heat 1, The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

STAGE

West Chiltington Drama Festival 2019: July 24-27, 7.30pm, West Chiltington Village Hall, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. Each evening offers a selection of some of the best amateur dramatic performance across the district.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

COMMUNITY

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £5 per person including tea or coffee. Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). To find out more call 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am in The Star Inn car park, Rusper (RH12 4RA, TQ206372). 5.3 mile HDC walk, mostly flat but with some moderate inclines and stiles to Friday Street. Could be wet and muddy in places. No dogs. Good food and drink at the Star at the end of the walk. 2.5 hrs. Geoff 01403 258180.

CONCERTS

Totally TINA: 7.30pm, £24, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Now in its eighth successful year, Totally TINA is the longest running tribute to the legendary Queen of Rock and Soul, Tina Turner.

GIGS

Beat the Bullet: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Cinnamon Street: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Horsham Battle of the Bands: Original Bands, Heat 2, Horsham Sports Club, 7pm-11pm.

Jim Worton: Roffey Social Club, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Pocket Rock-It: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Small Town Kids: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The GJ’s Group: The Cricketers Arms, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Majors: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

Braver Than You Believe: Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, 7pm (plus 2pm show Saturday), £14 (discounts £12), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Redhurst Schools of Dancing’s show features more than 100 dancers aged 3-18.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

COMMUNITY

Big art workshop: Broadbridge Heath Village Centre. Drop-in family workshop. Most suitable for children aged 4 and over but all welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Design and make a large mural to display in the community and make a countryside creature to take home. Find out more at www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 2pm at Storrington Rec. Ground C.P Car Park, RH20 4BG. Visits to two wonderful areas managed for public enjoyment and nature conservation. 3.6 mile HDC walk, easy flat route. Dogs welcome. Refreshments provided. 1 hr 45 mins. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

Horsham Rocks Presents: Off The Rails, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

Solice: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am, Kithurst Hill car park at the very top of the hill (TQ070124). 4.5 mile HDC walk to historic Lee Farm in the heart of the South Downs behind Storrington. Dogs welcome. Refreshments provided. 2 hrs. Mick 01903 745971

FILM

André Rieu: Shall We Dance? 3pm, £16 (discounts £14), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. André Rieu’s annual hometown Maastricht concerts attract fans from all corners of the globe. Screened with stae-of-the-art technology.

GIGS

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

Stan’s Showcase: The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm-10.30pm.

STAGE

Little Sparks Dance Academy: Spark a Dream. 2pm, 6pm, £9-£11, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

MONDAY, JULY 29

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10.30am in the middle of Cowfold the village at the football field, at the junction of Farthing Cottages and the A272, RH13 8BL (TQ214225). Gentle, shady, slightly uphill 4.8 mile HDC walk through quiet lanes and paths, some stiles. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184.

EXHIBITION

Artist in Residence Exhibition: July 29 to August 23. £5-£12, Parham House and Gardens, Pulborough. A spokesperson said: “This year’s artist in residence, celebrated photographer Elizabeth Zeschin, has been using a traditional large format plate view camera to capture the House, Gardens and landscape at Parham and she develops the photographs herself.”

STAGE

Build an Opera Summer School: July 29 to August 2, £250, Chesworth Farm, Horsham. Songwriting, scene painting, acting, singing, story writing, set and costume design, mask making and performing. A children’s holiday activity for 8-14 year olds in Horsham with a difference. Find out more at www.hdculture2019.co.uk. No previous experience needed.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

CONCERTS

Rock ‘n’ Roll Paradise: 7.30pm, £23, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Bringing to life the music of the giants of rock and roll including Buddy Holly, Gene Vincent, Jerry Lee Lewis and many more.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park of Whitemans Green recreation ground (not the Rugby club), Staplefield Road, Cuckfield (TQ301256, RH17 5HX). 5.2 mile HDC walk north over the golf course. Good views from the High Weald Landscape Trail. No dogs. 2 hrs 15 mins. Mike 07855 502023.

CONCERTS

Buble Meets Sinatra: The Showdown. 7.30pm, £25 (child/students £16.50), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

GIGS

Live Music Showcase: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Measure for Measure: Royal Shakespeare Company. 7pm, £11-£14.50, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): RSC: Measure For Measure (12A) Wed 7.00. André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sun 3.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.45, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Sun 12.00, 2.20, 5.20, 7.15; Wed 11.30, 2.20, 5.15, 8.10. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) 8.15 (not Wed); Wed 3.20. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.45, 5.30; Sun 11.45; Wed 12.45.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.40. Horrible Histories: The Move – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 10.00, 12.10, 2.30, 4.50, 7.20; Mon & Tue 10.00, 12.10, 2.30, 4.50, 7.15; Thu 10.00, 12.20, 2.40, 5.00, 7.40. Movies For Juniors: Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.00; Thu 10.15. Movies For Juniors: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.10; Thu 10.00. Rocketman Sing-A-Long (15) Fri 7.30. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.10; Thu 10.00, 1.40, 4.40. The Current War (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.10, 5.45, 8.20; Thu 8.20. IMAX 2D: The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.00, 2.00, 5.00. IMAX 3D: The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 8.00; Mon & Tue 7.50. The Lion King (PG) Fri 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 1.00, 1.30, 2.30, 3.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 7.00, 8.30, 9.00; Sat & Wed 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 1.00, 1.30, 2.30, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 7.30, 8.30, 9.00; Sun 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 1.00, 1.30, 2.30, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.10, 7.00, 7.30, 8.30, 9.00; Mon & Tue 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 1.00, 1.30, 2.30, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 7.20, 8.30, 9.00; Thu 10.10, 11.20, 12.10, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 7.20, 8.10. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 10.00, 11.20, 12.20, 1.50, 2.50, 5.20, 7.50; Mon & Tue 10.00, 11.20, 12.20, 1.50, 2.50, 5.20, 7.00; Thu 10.20, 12.50, 3.20, 5.50. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 4.20, 7.10; Thu 10.50, 9.00. André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Secret Unlimited Screening 12 (15) Mon 8.00.

The Matrix: 20th Anniversary (4K Restoration) (15) Tue 8.00. RSC Live: Measure For Measure (12A) Wed 7.00. Balance, Not Symmetry: Biffy Clyro Acoustic Set + Cast Q&A (15) Thu 7.00. IMAX 2D: Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Thu 10.45, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Thu 11.30, 12.15, 1.00, 2.30, 3.15, 4.00, 5.30, 6.15, 7.15, 8.30, 9.15.

New Park (01243 786650): Vita And Virginia (12A) Fri 1.15; Sat 3.30; Sun 6.00; Mon 1.00, 3.30; Tue 5.30; Wed 2.45; Thu 8.15. Toy Story 4 (PG) Fri 3.45; Sat 1.15; Sun 12.30; Mon & Thu 6.00; Tue 3.15; Wed 12.45, 5.00. The Hummingbird Project (15) Fri & Sat 6.00; Tue 1.00. The Cinema Of Ernst Lubitsch (U) Fri 6.30. In Fabric (15) Fri & Sat 8.30. Metropolitan Opera: Romeo Et Juliette (PG) Sun 2.30. Anna (15) Sun 8.15; Mon 8.15; Thu 12.00. Festival Programme Launch (PG) Tue 11.30. Never Look Away (2018) (15) Tue 7.45; Thu 2.30. NT Live: Measure For Measure (12A) Wed 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.00, 1.00, 4.00. 2D SCREENX: Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.10, 8.50. Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri & Sat 6.10, 10.40; Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 6.10; Thu 9.20. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 10.40, 1.00, 3.20, 5.40, 8.10; Mon 10.40, 1.00, 3.20, 5.40, 7.40; Thu 10.10, 12.10, 2.40, 5.15, 7.40. Judgementall Hai Kya (tbc) Fri & Sun 8.45; Tue 7.10. Midsommar (18) Fri & Sat 10.20. Movies For Juniors: Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.10; Thu 10.20. Movies For Juniors: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. Rocketman Sing-A-Long (15) Fri 7.30. 2D SCREENX: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.00, 5.50; Thu 11.00, 5.10.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri & Sat 10.10, 1.10, 3.10, 4.20, 7.20, 8.40, 10.20; Sun 10.10, 1.10, 4.20, 7.20, 8.40; Mon 10.10, 1.10, 3.10, 4.20, 7.20; Tue & Wed 10.10, 1.10, 3.10, 4.20, 7.20, 8.40; Thu 2.10, 8.10. Stuber (15) Fri & Sat 10.50. The Current War (12A) Fri & Sat 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.20, 11.00; Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.20; Thu 3.15, 5.50, 8.40. The Dead Don’t Die (15) Fri 11.10; Sat 10.10. IMAX 2D: The Lion King (PG) Fri & Sat 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 10.30; Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.00, 1.50, 4.40. 4DX 3D: The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. 3D: The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.50, 6.30. IMAX 3D: The Lion King (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 7.30. The Lion King (PG) Fri & Sat 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.20, 1.20, 2.20, 3.10, 3.40, 4.10, 5.10, 6.00, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00, 9.30, 10.00, 11.00; Sun, Tue & Wed 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.20, 1.20, 2.20, 3.10, 3.40, 4.10, 5.10, 6.00, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00, 9.30; Mon 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.20, 1.20, 2.20, 3.10, 3.40, 4.10, 5.10, 6.00, 7.00, 8.00, 9.15; Thu 10.10, 10.40, 11.10, 11.40, 12.20, 1.00, 1.30, 2.00, 2.30, 3.10, 4.20, 4.50, 5.20, 6.00, 6.40, 7.10, 7.40, 8.50. The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.50; Thu 10.10. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 10.00, 11.00, 12.20, 1.30, 2.50, 4.00, 5.20, 6.30, 7.50; Mon 10.00, 11.00, 12.20, 1.30, 2.50, 4.00, 5.20, 6.30, 8.40; Tue 10.00, 11.00, 12.20, 1.30, 2.50, 4.0, 5.20, 6.30, 8.45; Thu 10.00, 11.10, 12.30, 1.40, 3.00, 5.30. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 12.20, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Mon 12.20, 2.00, 4.50, 9.00; Thu 12.30, 4.10, 8.20. André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Hindi: Arjun Patiala (tbc) Sat, Mon & Wed 8.45; Sun 7.10. Secret Unlimited Screening 12 (15) Mon 8.00, 8.15. The Matrix: 20th Anniversary (4K Restoration) (15) Tue 8.00. RSC Live: Measure For Measure (12A) Wed 7.00. Balance, Not Symmetry: Biffy Clyro Acoustic Set + Q&A (15) Thu 7.00. IMAX 2D: Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Thu 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30. 4DX 2D: Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Thu 11.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.30. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Thu 10.00, 12.00, 12.30, 1.00, 3.00, 3.30, 4.00, 6.00, 6.30, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00, 9.30.

The Hawth (01293 553636): André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sun 3.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Lion King (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.30, 2.20, 2.50, 5.10, 8.00; Sat 10.00, 12.50, 3.45, 5.20, 8.10; Sun 11.45, 12.35, 5.20, 7.00; Wed 10.00, 12.50, 2.50, 4.45, 8.10; Thu 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) 12.30 (not Sun). Toy Story 4 (U) 12.35, 3.20. Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri & Sat 5.35; Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.10. The Current War (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.40, 8.15; Sat & Sun 3.00, 8.15; Thu 3.00, 5.40. Rocketman Sing-A-Long (15) Fri 8.10. Kids Crew: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.20. André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Yesterday (12A) Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.35. RSC: Measure For Measure (12A) Wed 7.00. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Thu 8.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week).

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film September 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Lion King (PG) Fri 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat & Wed 10.30, 1.45, 4.30; Sun 7.45; Mon, Tue & Thu 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri 10.15. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Fri & Sat 1.30, 4.15, 7.15; Sun 2.30, 4.45, 7.15; Mon 10.15, 12.30. Sing-A-Long Rocketman (15) Fri 8.15. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: The Lion King (PG) Sat 11.00. André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sat 7.00. Sun 3.00. Birds Of Passage (15) Mon 5.00, 8.00. RSC Live: Measure For Measure (12A) Wed 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): The Lion King (PG) Fri 10.00, 11.00, 12.50, 2.00, 5.00, 6.20, 8.00, 9.15; Sat 9.45, 11.00, 12.45, 2.00, 3.45, 5.00,l 8.00, 8.45, 9.45; Sun 10.30, 11.20, 1.30, 2.50, 4.30, 5.45, 7.30, 8.40; Mon 9.45, 10.45, 12.40, 1.45, 4.45, 6.10, 7.45, 9.00; Tue 10.00, 10.45, 12.45, 1.45, 3.00, 4.45, 6.15, 7.45, 9.10; Wed 12.15, 1.00, 2.00, 4.00, 5.45, 8.45; Thu 10.00, 10.45, 12.50, 1.45, 2.50, 4.45, 6.15, 7.45, 9.10; Baby Club: Wed 10.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 9.45, 12.20, 3.45; Sat 9.30; Sun 9.45, 12.20; Mon 9.30, 12.10, 3.30; Tue 9.45, 3.40; Wed 9.45, 3.10; Thu 9.30, 3.40. Yesterday (12A) Fri 5.45; Sat 3.00; Sun 8.00; Mon 5.30; Tue 8.45; Wed 5.00; Thu 8.30. The Current War (12A) Fri 3.00, 8.45; Sat 12.15, 6.00; Sun 2.15, 5.15; Mon 2.40, 8.30; Tue 6.00; Wed 11.15, 8.00; Thu 12.10, 5.45; Silver Screen: Tue 12.15. André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sat 6.45. RSC Live: Measure For Measure (12A) Wed 6.50.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 12.)