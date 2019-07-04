West Sussex County Times entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, July 5-11

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JULY 5

COMEDY

Horsham Comedy Gala: 7.30pm, £22, Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. An evening of hilarious comic brilliance starring Milton Jones, Jen Brister and Chrs Stokes. Hosted by Rich Wilson.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, lanes and Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. £1.50 parking charge. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Brett Hutchinson: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

GIGNITE: Machina, Fruitcake and Dodi Blues, The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8pm-11pm.

HiJinx: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

Liam Byrne Hot Six: Steyning Centre, 8pm-11pm.

The Almost Elvis Band: The Holbrook Club, Horsham, 8pm.

The Divas: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Totally Blondie : The Kings Arms, Billingshurst, 8pm. The Jamie Brownfield –

Tony Stone: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the Rugby Club, Hammerpond Road, Horsham (RH13 6PJ). Annual Riverside Walk. 13 miles. 4 - 5 hrs. For more information about this event please visit the following site: www.horsham.community.

GIGS

Big Band Blitz: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

Flesh Tuxedo: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Horsham Rocks Presents: Rhythmic The Hat Man, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

Inside Edge: The Plough, Lower Beeding, 9pm-11pm.

Jukebox 6: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 9pm-11pm.

No Talent Required: Horsham Rugby Club, 7pm-11pm.

Sussex Music Festival 2019: Crawley Down Village C of E School, 12pm-6pm.

STAGE

Legacy Dance: Ballet showcase 11.30am, £8. Street Showcase 6.30pm, £14. Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

COMMUNITY

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, entrance £5.50 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margarent or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy. No dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751

WALK: Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway. Guided 2 mile historical walk around Horsham. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 mins. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

Funday Sunday: Horsham Park, 12pm-6pm.

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

Stone Carey: The Kings Arms, Billingshurst, 2.30pm-5pm.

MONDAY, JULY 8

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at West Sussex County Council car park next to the Downs Link at West Grinstead, immediately east of Orchard Restaurant (RH13 8LU, TQ183226). Entrance is opp. Park Lane. 5.5 mile HDC walk along the Downs Link along the River Adur. Well behaved dogs welcome. 2.5 hrs. Irene 01403 783637 / 07790 420752.

GIGS

Acoustic Jam: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The Railway Times Acoustic Sessions: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Surrey Opera presents The Barber of Seville: Monday and Tuesday, 7.30pm, £23, Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

COMMUNITY

THE ARTS SOCIETY HORSHAM: July lecture. The English Country Church: Pre-Christian to Tudor – Nicholas Henderson. This lecture will be preceded by the Arts Society Horsham Annual General Meeting which will start at 10.30. Coffee is available from 9.45am. The lecture will start at 10.45am. Non-members are welcome for a fee of £5 payable on entry.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10:30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham (RH12 1FD). 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Doreen 01403 230293.

CONCERTS

Singing Allsorts and Friends: A community-based choir present their Summer Charity Concert supporting the Brighton Choir with No Name and Sussex Homeless Support. 7.30pm at the Holy Trinity Church, Church Street, Cuckfield. Tickets £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/singing-allsorts.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 8pm-11pm.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 2:30pm Denne Road Cemetery, Horsham. New 2 mile Guided Walk around Horsham’s Victorian Cemetery. Discover the lives, loves, losses and achievements of the people who helped to shape our town. 90 mins. Led by Vee Willis, Horsham Heritage Walks Guide. Please register your interest: chairman@horshamsociety.org.

STAGE

Creative Assembly: Crafting The Worlds We Play. 7.30pm, £6, Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. A Horsham District Year of Culture Event. Rob Farrell breaks down the core components of making a video game.

CINEMA

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 4.45, 7.15; Sat 10.15, 12.45, 3.15, 5.45, 8.15. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.45, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.30, 5.25, 8.20. Tucked (15) Mon 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 10.30, 1.40, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 10.45, 1.50, 5.00, 8.15; Sun 11.00, 1.15, 4.20, 7.30; Mon 12.00, 1.15, 4.30, 7.30; Tue 11.00, 4.15, 7.30; Wed 1.00, 4.00, 7.10; Thu 11.00, 1.00, 4.15, 7.30; Silver Screen: Tue 1.00; Baby Club: Wed 10.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 10.00, 12.40, 3.20, 4.45, 7.30; Sat 10.00, 12.45, 3.30, 6.15; Sun 9.45, 12.20, 3.05, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 10.30, 3.00, 5.00, 8.00; Tue 10.30, 2.45, 5.30; Wed 11.45, 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 10.15, 2.15, 5.00, 8.00. Yesterday (12A) Fri 11.30, 2.30, 6.00, 9.00; Sat 10.15, 1.20, 4.30, 9.00; Sun 10.20, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Mon 11.00, 2.00, 5.30, 8.30; Tue 11.45, 2.15, 5.00, 8.30; Wed 10.45, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Thu 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Westlife: The Twenty Tour Live From Croke Park (12A) Sat 7.45. Armstrong – From The World Première (tbc) Tue 7.30.