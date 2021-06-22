Wellbeing walk will support blind and sight-impaired people across West Sussex

4Sight VS Wellbeing Walk

Jessica Passmore, marketing and communications officer, said: “Like so many charities, Bognor-based 4Sight Vision Support has experienced an incredibly challenging year.

“The charity, which provides free advice and support to blind and sight-impaired residents throughout West Sussex relies heavily on voluntary donations to deliver its services to over 2,000 people each year.

“While its fundraising has been heavily impacted, 4Sight Vision Support has however managed to find new and innovative ways of providing its services to members throughout the pandemic, helping people with sight loss to stay active and independent and feel less isolated.

“As we look forward to the summer, 4Sight Vision Support is delighted to announce the resumption of its public fundraising events and is inviting people to sign up for a wellbeing walk on Saturday, June 26 on the beautiful Angmering Park private estate. This past year has shown how important it is to look after our wellbeing. Studies show that building these five actions into our day-to-day lives can help improve our wellbeing: connecting with others, being active, taking notice of our surroundings, learning and giving.

“The walk represents a fitting way to celebrate the resumption of public events such as these and kick-start fundraising activities and celebrations in what will be the charity’s 100th anniversary year.”

Norman Boyland, chairman of trustees, added: “We are truly grateful to everyone who has continued to support us during the pandemic and are delighted to resume our public fundraising activities with what promises to be a wonderful event in a beautiful location not normally open to the public. We invite everyone to sign up and join us on the day."

“The walk will take participants on an undulating and sometimes hilly five-mile trail following tracks, paths and some cross-country areas. Entry costs £10 for adults and £5 for children aged over three (under-threes are free).

“The entry fee includes refreshments, a bespoke wooden medal and wellbeing activities along the route. There is a special event T-shirt also available for £10. The entrance fee covers the costs of putting on the event, so in addition participants are encouraged to pledge £50 in sponsorship to support the vital work of 4Sight Vision Support.”

For more information and to register, visit: www.4sight.org.uk/wellbeing-walk call 01243 828555 or email [email protected]

Jessica added: “It is estimated that there are over two million people living with sight loss in the UK, and over 35,000 people living with sight loss or low vision in West Sussex (RNIB West Sussex Data 2020).

“4Sight Vision Support is a registered charity founded in 1921. The charity provides face-to-face specialist advice and support to over 2,000 people living with sight loss in West Sussex each year.