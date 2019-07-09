Thrills and spills with Circus Wonderland

Circus Wonderland returns to Horsham this week with high-flying acrobats, jugglers, clowns and thrills and spills for all the family.

A spokesperson said: “Fast and furious feats are on offer with The Centners, who light up the Big Top with their flame throwing juggling from the back of their speeding quad bikes, whilst daring trapeze artistes Duo Velvet fly through the roof of the arena without any safety devices.

Circus Wonderland

“Grace Olivia brings glitz and glamour to the spotlight with her fiery foot juggling fiesta, and Argentinian acrobat Sebastian perches precariously at the top of his perilous pole, ten metres above the heads of the audience. There are no performing animals but look for our guest star Baby Shark! Circus Wonderland is appearing in Horsham Park from Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 14. Show times are weekdays at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 5pm, Sunday at 2pm.” Visit www.circuswonderland.co.uk or call 07531 612240.