Choosing the right spot for breakfast can be difficult when faced with this much choice.

So here are the 10 best breakfast cafes and restaurants in and around Horsham according to TripAdvisor. Look out for the ratings (1 to 5), and the number of reviews each restaurant was given.

1. Cafe By The Lake (4 from 260 reviews) Chapel Road, Sumners Ponds, Horsham RH13 0PR.

2. Cote Brasserie (4 from 993 reviews) 1 East Street, Horsham RH12 1HH.

3. The Milk Churn (4 from 186 reviews) The Brickworks, Lynwick Street, Rudgwick, Horsham RH12 3DH.

4. Artisan Tea Rooms & Patisserie (4.5 from 232 reviews) 4 Market Square, Horsham RH12 1EU.

