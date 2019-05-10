Ten things to see in West Sussex, May 10-17

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Shadowlands.

Until Saturday, May 25, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “C.S. Lewis splits his time between an ordered domestic routine at home with his brother, Warnie, and the academic rigour of his dispassionate, all-male Oxford college. His evenings are spent replying to his many correspondents. One stands out: vivid, expressive, New York poet Joy Gresham. When she arrives in England with her son, everything Lewis believed to be true about life and love is thrown into question.” William Nicholson’s play stars Hugh Bonneville and Liz White. It is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, whose previous productions have been Single Spies and Half A Sixpence (2016) and The Winslow Boy (2017).

2. Walk Right Back – The Everly Brothers Story.

Thursday, May 9, 7.30pm, £24, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. From the producers of That’ll be the Day, this concert-based musical tells the story of the most successful duo of all time – The Everly Brothers. Featuring hits such as ‘Bye Bye Love’ and ‘All I Have To Do Is Dream’, the show follows the brothers’ rise to fame from humble country beginning to superstardom, through their decade-long feud to their reunion, which gave them back to each other, and to the world.

3. This is My Family.

A musical by Tim Firth. Until June 15. From £20, Miverva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “Imagine you’re a spirited 13-year-old and you’ve won – actually won – a magazine competition to describe your family. The prize is a dream holiday for the lot of you, anywhere in the world. Except… Nicky’s family isn’t the blissfully happy bunch she’s described. More like the contestants in a gladiatorial arena, in fact. Where on earth can she take them that might make her wishful thinking a reality? Winner of the 2013 UK Theatre Award for Best Musical, this hilarious musical comedy, which moves seamlessly between speech and song, is a celebration of the lifelong adventure that is family love.”

4. Ariel showcase.

Ariel’s Burgess Hill Drama Academy present their annual showcase at The Hawth, Crawley, on Sunday, May 12 (6.30pm). This will be an evening of song, drama and dance, celebrating students’ work throughout the year. A spokesperson said: “Join them as they delight us with their talent, energy, passion and skills...but most of all show us the fun they have on and off stage.” Tickets cost £12-£14. Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk. Find out more at www.arielct.com.

5. Petworth Park Antiques and Fine Art Fair.

Friday to Sunday, May 10-12, The Marquee, Petworth House. Some 50 expert dealers are gathering from around the country, bringing their finest wares for collectors, interior designers and members of the public.

6. Elegance.

An exhibition of oil paintings by Sue Green will go under the title Elegance at The Little Art Gallery, West Wittering, from May 4-23. Spokeswoman Lisa Kingwell explained: “Sue’s work is inspired by the Coastline and turbulent waters of the English Channel.” The gallery will also have work by other artists on display. Contact The Little Art Gallery on 01243 512218 or visit www.thelittleartgallery.online to find out more. The gallery will be open from 10.30am-5pm, Thursday to Sunday.

7. Shrek The Musical.

COS Musical Theatre. May 15-18, £20 (discounts £19, children £16), The Hawth, Crawley. A COS spokesperson said: “Due to its outstanding history and reputation COS Musical Theatre has been granted the exclusive rights to be the only amateur group in the south east to perform this amazing show in 2019. Based on the Oscar-winning animation, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure that brings all of the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage.” Call 01293 553636.

8. An Evening with Peter James.

Thursday, May 16, 8pm, £12, Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea, 01273 464440. Join the creator of the hugely popular DSI Roy Grace series of crime novels, who comes to the Ropetackle to discuss his latest book Dead At First Sight. Peter is one of the UK’s best-selling authors. With 13 Sunday Times No. 1s under his belt, he has achieved global book sales of more than 19 million copies to date and has been translated into 37 languages. He has won more than 40 awards for his work, including the WH Smith Best Crime Author of All Time Award, Crime Writers’ Association Diamond Dagger and a BAFTA nomination for The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons (for which he was an executive producer).

9. Seann Walsh. After This One I’m Going Home.

Friday, May 17, 8pm, £15, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, www.clairhall.org. The self-dubbed ‘Lie-In King’ Seann Walsh brings his hilarious observational comedy to Sussex. A spokesperson said: “This dishevelled, fiery, animated, fiercely idle, millennial man child is one of the best live comedians to have come out of the UK.” He made his acting debut in Comedy Central’s sitcom Big Bad World, which was followed up by the lead role in Monks (BBC One). He’s now on his way to becoming one of the UK’s best comedy character actors.

10. The Jive Aces Big Beat Vintage Revue.

Friday, May 17, £17, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. The UK’s No.1 swing and jive band and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, The Jive Aces present their brand new show the Big Beat Revue. A spokesperson said: “The show features special guests, the vintage pin-up dancing singing and tapping showgirls, The Satin Dollz; The low down baritone sax of Lottie B and the smooth accordion of Grazia Bevilacqua. From beginning to end the show is full of colours, ’40s and ’50s songs and rhythms with a dash of rock ’n’ roll. The show will have your feet taping with all time classics made famous by Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, The Andrew Sisters and Ella Fitzgerald along with a wide selection of originals taken from their ten studio albums. The show was launched for the first time this summer at the Edinburgh Fringe where they sold-out and got five-star reviews.”