After a successful sponsored Chairman’s Challenge in September, where members raised more than £1,000 while walking 27 miles around Storrington, the museum is now focused on a busy autumn programme with something for everyone.

Coming up this week on Friday, October 22, Dr Holly Trusted will give a talk at the Old School, Storrington.

Dr Trusted is a historian and former senior curator of sculpture at the Victorian and Albert Museum and will talk about the monument to Francis Mond by Raynor Hoff.

Mond Memorial at the Storrington museum 21STOCK0513

The monument is located at St Mary’s Parish Church in Storrington, and commemorates Captain Francis Leopold Mond who died during the Great War.

Later in the month, on Saturday, October 30, the museum will be hosting an Autumn Fair from 10am-4pm.

The fair will display art, craft and gifts which will be on sale from various local venders.

Approaching Remembrance Day, a talk by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission will be held on Tuesday, November 2 at 7pm, looking at the work carried out by the commission.

Margaret Watson plays the harp at the Storrington Musuem while teaching visitors about its history.

On Friday, November 12, harpist Margaret Watson will play while teaching visitors about the harp and its history.

Finally, the museum will close November with an art exhibition on Saturday and Sunday, November 20-21 from 10am-4pm.

Local artists will be displaying their work and purchases can be made at this free event. The museum has a JustGiving page to support the management.

Chairman Stuart Duncan said: “The museum is in its 21st year. It’s run entirely by volunteers. Fundraising is our main source of income which allows us to pay our monthly outgoings to keep this community asset open.

Members of the Storrington Museum successfully completed a sponsored walk in September, raising more than £1000

“Our Just Giving page has helped us over the last few months and we are grateful to the donations received regarding recent events but there is so much more we still need to do to ensure the museum continues for many more years.”

Located in The Old School, Storrington, RH20 4LL, the museum is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am-4pm, and on Sundays from 10am-1pm.