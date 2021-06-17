The Open Gardens on Sunday, June 27, features a wonderful collection of 16 gardens, small and large.

Funds raised will support Steyning in Bloom’s planting of the High Street tubs and hanging baskets, and the beautiful new Welcome to Steyning sign.

Elisabeth Harden, from the Steyning in Bloom committee, said: “We have been starved of funds due to the virus, so your support is essential to our efforts to make Steyning a beautiful town for us all to enjoy.

Steyning in Bloom has gathered a wonderful collection of gardens, small and large, some with specialist plants, some with great views of the Downs or Truleigh Hill

“Over the years, we have had tours of some of the beautiful gardens in the town, always oversubscribed, and so decided this year to expand the tour.

“We were delighted when several of the owners of our local gardens offered to open them for the afternoon. Perhaps one strange bonus of the Covid lockdown is that people have had more time and enthusiasm for their gardens. And a bonus of the extraordinary weather pattern recently has meant that the roses will be magnificent.

“We have gathered a wonderful collection, small and large, some with specialist plants, some with great views of the Downs or Truleigh Hill – a garden with mirrors and mosaics, the garden of a plantaholic who has an obsession for plants, a garden of many rooms, some tiny gems and a new garden whose owners are experimenting and learning what goes where.

“We are thrilled with the selection and aware that with this number, people won’t be able to visit them all but don’t worry, we’ll do it again next year and perhaps we can offer you more treasures.”

The gardens will be open from 1.30pm to 5.30pm, with limited numbers due to social distancing and no dogs.

Elisabeth added: “We are so grateful to the owners of these gardens, and also to the public who will visit them.”

Entry by ticket only, £5 adults, children free. These brochures, including information about each garden, are available at The Steyning Bookshop from Monday and on the day from 1pm.

