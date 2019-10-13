South Downs village to hold first ever Apple Day

A South Downs village is to hold its first ever Apple Day where visitors can taste a range of rare apple juices.

To mark National Apple Day, Bury Village is hosting the inaugural event this Sunday, October 20.

Oscar Nelson, 7, gets ready for Apple Pressing Day in Bury

Apple Day starts at 9.30am with an optional walk of around three miles (4.5km) from Bury Village Hall to Pill Pond in West Burton where there are several rare apple trees.

Planted more than 50 years ago, visitors will have the opportunity to pick the apples for juicing.

Walkers who bring their own mug will also be treated to free hot chocolate and coffee, before returning back to Bury Village Hall for the apple pressing between 12-2pm.

At the village hall there will be children’s games, burgers, hot dogs and apple crumble in return for a small cash donation.

The fun and food will be followed by a fruit tree planting session in the village as part of the Thousand Trees initiative by parishioner Chris Briggs.

The initiative aims to plant 1,000 trees over the next few years in Bury.

Organising the day is Bury Parish councillor Chris Daykin who said: “This is the first time Bury Village has held an Apple Day and we are very pleased to combine it with the tree planting.

The Thousand Trees project is very close to the heart of many parishioners, Mr Daykin.

He added: “Everyone is welcome to the event, bring clean bottles for your juice and we hope that this is the start of an annual autumn date for the village.”

Further details on the Apple Day can be found at www.buryparishcouncil.org.uk

