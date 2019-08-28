Popular food and drink event to return to Horsham town centre

Horsham’s annual celebration of local food and drink, the Big Nibble weekend, will return this Saturday and Sunday.

Traditionally The Big Nibble has marked the launch of a District wide month long food and drink festival, but this year for the first time it is launching a year round campaign to promote all of the great food and drink experiences to be found in Horsham District across the seasons.

The Big Nibble will return to Horsham this weekend

On Saturday the Big Nibble presents a range of stalls including the Food and Drink Safari in the Carfax, Horsham General Market in the Bishopric and a Craft Village in Market Square.

The live cookery theatre will return for both days and on Saturday only aperitifs in the afternoon will run from 4pm to 5pm with talks, samples and a product launch.

Beer and gin trails will run on both days. Hepworth’s bar in the Carfax is the starting point for the beer trail, which finishes at Brewhouse and Kitchen.

The gin trail starts at Crates Local Produce and ends at Piries Bar.

There will also be street theatre and a fruit and vegetable themed live band on Sunday.

The Little Nibble, held on Sunday will focus on eating well for less, no matter what your budget.

It will also be focusing on eating well for one, perfect for those who live on their own and families with students about to go off to university.

The event will take on a new format on Sunday, with stalls, live demonstrations and talks.

The Horsham Veganfest marquee will be presenting a range of plant based food and drink options supporting those who would like to reduce their animal based food use.

This is complemented by Kinder Living Horsham and friends who will have a fresh produce Smoothie Bike and plenty of tips on how to make our food and drink consumption more sustainable.

Horsham Churches Together will present Messy Harvest with interactive food related activities for younger people.

There will also be the first Horsham event based Horsham Food Bank Station located with Messy Harvest for people to make donations.

Bands Together – a Horsham District Partnership initiative which supports less abled people to get the most from town events is also launching this weekend.

Over the weekend Horsham District Council will also be promoting the newly launched Horsham District Community Lottery to raise money for community good causes.

For just one pound, people can participate in the lottery by going online to www.horshamdistrictcommunitylottery.co.uk or by calling 01403 434010.

Horsham District Council’s Health and Wellbeing team will also be present offering free advice and programmes to residents.

Its street food stalls will be launching Taste Explorers menu items, with smaller portions for those with smaller appetites (and pockets) and to encourage trying different tastes from around the world.

These menus will then continue at our twice-weekly markets as a new feature

For more see www.horshammarkets.co.uk .

Horsham Bus Rally returns on the Sunday as well. There will be a special show set up in the Worthing Road Park and Ride car park just south of the town and old bus routes are recreated from the Carfax in the town to many outlying towns and villages in Horsham District.

All of the details about the event can be found on www.horshamtimewellspent.co.uk and on Facebook at /HorshamFoodies

The first of the seasonal leaflets promoting food and drink in the area will be distributed at the event and can be downloaded at www.horshamfoodies.co.uk

