Parades and military vehicles at Horsham Armed Forces Sunday

Armed Forces Sunday makes popular return to Horsham this weekend

The Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion supported by Horsham District Council is organising Horsham Armed Forces Sunday which will take place between 10.30am and 3.15pm on Sunday 30 June in and around the Carfax in Horsham Town Centre.

The event will feature static displays of historic military vehicles at either end of the Carfax, thanks to the organisers of the Capel Military Vehicle Show.

There will be a band parade followed by a ceremony, displays by local cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force as well as the Royal Naval Association and Horsham Community Responders.

The Royal British Legion Band will be providing further musical entertainment on the Carfax bandstand.

At 11.00am there will be a parade of Royal British Legion Standards, veterans and local cadets led by the Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps and will march from East Street into the Carfax where there will be a ceremony at the War Memorial.

SSDB Corps will then perform in front of the War Memorial. There will be a programme of music on the bandstand played by the Royal British Legion Band between 12.15 and 1.15pm.

The event will close with the flag lowering ceremony. (All subject to confirmation and weather conditions)

The day will also highlight the role and work of Royal British Legion in supporting the ex-Armed Forces community and their families, with members of the Horsham Branch on hand

to answer any questions.