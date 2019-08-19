Mum creates Sussex wide family-friendly what's on website

An Ardingly mother has created a website that lists free activities for families to do across Sussex.

Alison Winser struggled to find a centralised list of free activities for families to enjoy so made her own website called I Spy Fun.

I Spy Fun

Mrs Winser said: "As my daughter Poppy, aged five, got older I realised how hard it was to find activities to do as a family.

"Often we'd spend ages researching and turn up to places for them not to be how they seemed online.

"I Spy Fun is all about getting families to spend quality time with children at weekends and during the school holidays."

A blog post is uploaded to the site each week with ideas and inspiration for fun days out, and the website has more than 100 free family friendly places to go.

It includes accessibility information, such as if a place is wheelchair friendly, and results can be filtered so you can see if it is suitable for pushchairs, dogs, bikes and scooters.

Maps are included, as well as parking information and toilets.

Mrs Winser said: "We've visited every place listed, and taken all of the photos ourselves, or members of our family have, to give people an idea of what to expect.

"We're not paid to include anything, and it's a completely unbiased, family view on what we've enjoyed."

The website specifies that wheelchair friendly means there are signs for wheelchair accessibility and a hard surface, but advise double checking in case the activity is not suitable.

It also advises that the bike symbol on activities means a confident child could likely cycle there, however there is not necessarily a bike path and younger children or those with stabilising wheels may struggle.

Most activities are outdoor, as indoor attractions tend to have running costs and charge admission charges, however I Spy Fun encourages people to embrace potential adverse weather, advising families to take a coat, umbrella, and not to 'let a few raindrops limit your family'.

To find out more, visit the website here.