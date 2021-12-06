Leonardslee Illuminated Spectacular 2021 in pictures

The historic Grade I listed gardens will be lit up with light displays and large-scale installations, with live music and theatrical performances.

Leonardslee Illuminated runs from 4.15pm until late, for two more weekends: December 9-12, and 15-22.

Advance booking online only at https://leonardsleeilluminated.co.uk/

The entrance area in the car park will include a funfair, food stalls and a Christmas market.

There will also be a marquee selling a range of wines from Leonardslee’s sister estate Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate in South Africa.

The magic begins on fairy light lit walkways that lead to the lakes.

Along the trail there are thousands of lights, artist performances and illuminated designs.

Artpod has created the illuminated replicas of Leonardslee’s famous wallabies and other woodland creatures.

With two weekends left, do not miss out on the festive fun.

The event has already been running for two weekends, take a look at the pictures of the first two weeks at Leonardslee Illumniated.

1. Leonardslee Gardens Illuminated - Winter Trail 2021. Photo by James Ratchford. Photo Sales

2. Leonardslee Gardens Illuminated - Winter Trail 2021. Photo by James Ratchford. Photo Sales

3. Leonardslee Gardens Illuminated - Winter Trail 2021. Photo by James Ratchford. Photo Sales

4. Leonardslee Gardens Illuminated - Winter Trail 2021. Photo by James Ratchford. Photo Sales