How you can enjoy Goodwood Festival of Speed even if you can’t make it

Festival of Speed 2019. Photo by Derek Martin

If you are heading to the event, make sure you check out our guide to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. There are still limited tickets available and festival-goers must abide by the Covid-secure pilot policy.

But for those who won’t be going along but still want to enjoy the action, here’s our top tips...

Live stream

Festival of Speed 2019. Photo by Derek Martin

For those of you who can’t make it, Festival of Speed organisers will be running a live streaming service on the website each day from 9am, so you can get a glimpse of the festival from the comfort of your own home.

Watch the live stream at: www.goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed/

Air displays

Residents living nearby can also enjoy the air displays by The Blades and the Red Arrows over the four-day event.

The Red Arrows at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017. . Photo by Derek Martin

The timings are:

Thursday 4pm, The Blades (15 mins)

Friday, 12pm, Red Arrows (25 mins)

Saturday, 12pm Red Arrows (25 mins) and 4pm Blades (15 mins)

The Central Feature at Festival of Speed 2019. Photo by Derek Martin

Sunday, 11.50am Red Arrows (25 mins) and 3.45pm Blades (15 mins).

Immersive event

The Central Feature, the iconic sculpture which stands outside Goodwood House, will head in ‘a new direction to provide an immersive customer experience on-event and from home’.

This year’s sculpture, the design of which will be kept top secret until the Festival opens, will take a different philosophy and a new, immersive direction, allowing not only those at the event, but also fans watching from home, to interact with it.

All Festival of Speed attendees and those enjoying the event from home will be able to download the Lotus Aeroad App to interact with the Central Feature from their own device.