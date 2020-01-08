Horsham’s Star Wars day to return to town centre bigger than ever

Horsham’s popular Star Wars day event is set to return the town centre bigger than ever.

The Star Wars Force February event, which is being held at Gobsmack Comics in Swan Walk on Saturday February 1, is due to feature actors from the Star Wars movies.

Last year's Star Wars Force February

According to organiser Drew Dewsall, who owns Gobsmack, there will also be official Star Wars artists, lightsaber demonstrations and costumers.

He said: “We are delighted to bring this wonderful line-up of guests to our event.

“This year there will be more Star Wars characters than ever before for fans to interact with and snap those unique selfie opportunities.

“But even more than that the Silver Sabers combat academy, who run classes to teach people lightsaber fighting techniques mixing a blend of martial arts, fencing and theatrics, will be running demonstrations throughout the day.”

The actors listed as attending are Tina Simmons (Return of The Jedi), David Stone (Empire Strikes Back & Return of The Jedi), Nick Joseph (A New Hope), Eileen Roberts (A New Hope), Kenny-Lee Mbanefo (Force Awakens, Rogue One & Solo) Bill Westley (second unit director Empire Strikes Back) Ross Sambridge (The Last Jedi, Solo) and Horsham local Richard Oldfield (Empire Strikes Back). All of the actors have appeared in other massive franchises and will be signing autographs on the day, Drew added.

Two official Star Wars sketch artists who have worked on Topps trading cards will be sketching and doing artwork on the day.

The day will also feature a charity raffle including Star Wars action figures, original artworks from the illustrators and local paper artist Rebecca Jenkins and a free meal at Beefeater.

Drew said: “The day is designed to bring a unique experience to Horsham and also serves to raise money for local children’s charity The Springboard Project.

“We are hoping for a huge turn out and to raise some great money for a very deserving local charity.

“Of course we want as many people as possible to come along dressed as their favourite Star Wars characters and join in the fun!”

Star Wars Force February kicks off at 9am. He added: “It’s a day not to be missed so come along and May The Force Be With You!”

